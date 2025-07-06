Old smartphones are being turned into tiny data centers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Did you know that over 1.2 billion smartphones are produced every year? Most of these devices end up in landfills, contributing to the growing global e-waste crisis. But what if there was a smarter, greener way to use them? Researchers are now showing us that old smartphones as data centers could be the next big thing in sustainable tech.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Old smartphones find new life as mini data centers

A team at the University of Tartu Institute of Computer Science in Northern Europe's Estonia has found a creative way to give outdated phones a new purpose. Instead of letting them gather dust or pollute the environment, these phones are being repurposed into tiny data centers. By connecting old smartphones together, the team enables them to efficiently process and store data for research and community projects, an innovative idea with significant impact.

How researchers turn smartphones into low-cost data centers

Turning old smartphones into data centers is surprisingly affordable. Researchers removed the batteries (to prevent chemical leaks) and used external power sources. They then connected the phones, placed them in 3D-printed holders, and created a working prototype. These mini-data centers have already been tested in real-world scenarios, like monitoring marine life underwater tasks that would normally require expensive equipment.

The environmental impact of reusing old phones

Every phone that gets a second life as a data center means fewer toxic materials in landfills and less demand for new electronics. This approach not only reduces e-waste but also saves valuable resources and cuts down on CO₂ emissions from manufacturing. By extending the life of our devices, we're taking a big step toward a more sustainable future.

What you can do with your old smartphones

Before tossing out your old phone, consider donating it to organizations that upcycle electronics. Your device could help power the next wave of sustainable tech solutions. Together, we can keep our landfills cleaner and support innovative research, all by rethinking what we do with our old smartphones.

Kurt's key takeaways

Giving old smartphones a second chance as data centers is a simple way we can all help reduce e-waste and support sustainable tech. Imagine the positive impact if more people embraced old smartphones as data centers instead of sending them to landfills.

Would you consider turning your unused phone into something that powers research or helps your community? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.