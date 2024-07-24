New technology makes it nearly impossible to kill house plants

Remember that "pandemic garden" you started in 2020 that didn't quite make it?

Well, you're not alone in your plant care struggles. In fact, many people unintentionally send their houseplants to the great compost heap in the sky each year.

But fear not. There's a new gadget out there that could change the way we care for our plants.

Meet the plant whisperer you never knew you needed

SmartyPlants is a smart sensor designed specifically for houseplants. It takes the guesswork out of plant care. This clever little device monitors crucial factors such as light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture and nutrients and sends all that vital info straight to an app on your smartphone.

No more guessing games when it comes to plant care

Gone are the days of wondering, "Does my ficus need water, or am I just being paranoid?" SmartyPlants provides real-time updates on your plant's needs. And here's a fun twist: You can name your plants in the app. So when "Dave needs a drink," you'll know exactly which of your green buddies is feeling parched.

From serial plant killers to green thumb gurus

The brains behind SmartyPlants know the struggle is real. In fact, the Founder and CEO Ben Beaver's partner was a self-proclaimed "serial plant killer" who had managed to keep only one hardy cactus alive for six years. Drawing on his background in biology and technology, the CEO realized there had to be a better way. After numerous prototypes and tests, SmartyPlants was born, giving even the most challenged plant parents a fighting chance at nurturing thriving indoor jungles.

More than just a water reminder

SmartyPlants is packed with features that go well beyond simple watering reminders. It can assess your space and recommend plants that would thrive in that specific environment. You can set up automatic watering systems over Wi-Fi, perfect for worry-free vacations.

The device uses AI image analysis to monitor your plant's progress over time and keeps tabs on past issues to prevent future problems. It doesn't just measure light intensity but looks at the full spectrum to maximize photosynthesis.

SmartyPlants quickly became a sensation

Launched on Kickstarter, SmartyPlants quickly became a sensation. Within just four days, the campaign had over 500 backers and raised more than 10 times its initial target. By the middle of the campaign, they had over 1,000 backers, putting them in the top 1% of all Kickstarter projects. They even snagged a coveted "Projects We Love" award from Kickstarter, given to only the top 10% of projects on the platform.

How can you snag one of these?

You can get your hands on a SmartyPlants sensor by heading over to the SmartyPlants Kickstarter page . For a single sensor, you can grab an early bird discount of approximately $43, 15% off the regular price. If you're dreaming big, a monster pack of 20 sensors is available for about $605, a whopping 40% discount. Simply back the project and wait for updates on shipping and delivery.

Remember, this is a Kickstarter campaign, so the usual crowdfunding caveats apply. But given the project's success and the team's dedication, it looks like a pretty safe bet for plant lovers.

Kurt's key takeaways

Let's face it, constantly replacing dead plants can get expensive and disheartening. At around $43 for an early-bird Kickstarter deal, SmartyPlants seems like a solid investment if it can keep your green friends alive and thriving. While it can't protect your plants from curious pets (sorry, Fluffy) or magically turn you into a botanist overnight, SmartyPlants might be the tool you need to achieve that lush, Pinterest-worthy indoor garden you've finally been dreaming of.

What's your most memorable experience with trying to keep plants alive, and how might a device like SmartyPlants have changed that outcome?

