New tattoo sticker detects date rape drugs in 1 second

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Checking your drink for drugs no longer needs to feel like a science experiment. Scientists in South Korea have created a new solution, a temporary tattoo sticker that instantly detects tampering. This simple sticker works fast, stays discreet, and offers surprisingly powerful protection.

At first glance, it looks like ordinary skin art. In reality, it functions as a chemical sensor. The sticker detects GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), a drug commonly used to spike drinks. When even a tiny amount of GHB touches the sticker, the design changes from yellow to red within one second.

This breakthrough gives partygoers, college students, and anyone in social settings a quick and subtle way to stay safe. Best of all, it's easier to use than any traditional strip, swab, or test card.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

AI MODELS CAN SECRETLY INFECT EACH OTHER

How the GHB-detecting tattoo sticker works

Using the tattoo is simple. Apply the sticker to your arm, wrist, or hand before heading out. Later, if you're unsure about your drink, just dip your finger in, then touch that drop to the sticker. A color change to red means the drink contains GHB. Unlike other tests that can take several minutes or require privacy to use, this method is fast and low-profile, perfect for crowded clubs, bars, or house parties.

This drug-detecting tattoo sticker works in real life situations

The science behind this sticker is impressive. It's made from a flexible material called polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), and inside are gels containing a chemical called BHEI. That's what reacts to GHB and triggers the color change. Researchers tested the stickers on drinks like whiskey, beer, vodka, soju, and even coffee. They still worked after being stretched, twisted, or exposed to water. The detection limit is so sensitive that it can catch as little as 0.01 micrograms of GHB per milliliter.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Even better? If your sticker changes color, the red result stays visible for up to 30 days after you remove it. That means you could potentially use it as evidence if needed.

The scientists shared these results in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors.

What this means for you

Heading to a concert, a party, or just grabbing drinks with friends? This tiny sticker puts control in your hands. No lab gear or technical skills are necessary. Plus, there's no need to explain what you're doing to strangers. Just take a second to apply the sticker. Because it's designed to be low-cost and easy to mass-produce, wide availability could be coming soon.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kurt's key takeaways

Drink spiking is a serious issue that's hard to see, hard to stop, and hard to prove. But this tattoo-like sensor changes that. It adds a layer of protection that's quick, subtle, and science-backed. More versions may come in the future to detect other drugs like ketamine or Rohypnol. But even now, this single-sticker solution could help prevent dangerous situations before they start.

Would you trust a tiny sticker on your skin to help keep you safe? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.