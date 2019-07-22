New Marine Corps anti-drone system used to take down Iranian drone

A new Marine Corps anti-drone system was responsible for destroying an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

The Marine Corps' Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS) jammed the Iranian drone that the Trump administration said flew within 1,000 yards of a U.S. Navy warship, a defense official told Military.com.

The military site reports that the California-based 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which includes about 2,200 Marines, deployed to the Middle East with LMADIS.

SCARY 'SANTA' APP SENDS INAPPROPRIATE MESSAGE TO YOUNG GIRL

The LMADIS reportedly uses radar and cameras to scan the sky to detect drones and differentiate between friendly and hostile systems.

When a threat is located, it harnesses radio frequencies to jam the drone, C4ISR has reported.

The system is installed on MRZR all-terrain vehicles and typically used on the ground, but recently the Navy has been putting it to the test on ships.

“The U.S. reserves the right to defend personnel, facilities, interests,” President Trump said last week, adding that Iran's action was "hostile" and threatened the safety of the American ship and its crew.

ORLANDO ENDS AMAZON'S CONTROVERSIAL FACIAL RECOGNITION PILOT PROGRAM AFTER GLITCHES

According to Military.com, Marine Corps images showed the North Carolina-based 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit also used the LMADIS on the amphibious assault ship Kearsarge during a transit through the Suez Canal.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP