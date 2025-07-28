New emojis are dropping on your device soon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Humans have been communicating with pictures since the days of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. Today, that tradition lives on in one of the most popular visual languages of the digital age: the emoji. The Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that maintains the Unicode Standard to ensure emojis work across devices, has announced Unicode 17.0, which includes nine new emojis slated for release this fall, in September 2025.

While these emojis may take a few months to appear on your phone, likely rolling out widely in early 2026, here's a sneak peek at the new symbols you can expect to see:

Landslide

Adding to the family of natural disaster emojis, the landslide represents a powerful geological event. Use it to warn about danger or describe an avalanche of events.

Distorted face

A highly expressive face emoji that can convey confusion, disbelief, or being overwhelmed, perfect for those moments when words just aren't enough. Alternatively, it also looks like a face that’s been inflated, ready to burst. Whatever this face is saying, it can barely hold it in.

Hairy creature

Inspired by legendary cryptids like Sasquatch, Yeti, and others worldwide, this emoji brings the mystery of the deep forest into the emoji lexicon without favoring any particular region's name.

Treasure chest

The motherlode, the big score, the payout, the grand prize, the hidden gem, or the ultimate bounty. The treasure chest emoji celebrates discovery and reward.

Orca

Also known as the ocean’s apex predator, the leviathan, the monarch of the deep, the black fin, and certainly not Flipper. According to Google Trends, the term "orca" is nearly as popular as the term "elephant." So, they've increased the animal emoji lineup to include our favorite black and white killer whales.

Trombone

"Womp, womp, womp" just got its own emoji. We all know exactly what it sounds like, even down to the sliding notes that notate failure. It’s jazzy, it’s brass, and it’s iconic. A classic brass instrument emoji capturing the jazzy, sliding sounds known for expressing playful failure or fanfare.

Fight cloud

Drawing from old-school cartoons, this emoji depicts a swirling dust cloud, indicating a scuffle or fight. Useful for heated, playful conversations.

Apple core

The discarded center of fruit, this emoji stands for organic waste, the core of an issue, or something spoiled.

Ballet dancers

First, we had the flamenco lady. Then we had the Saturday Night Fever disco dancer. Now we finally have the ballerina in all her glory. Bringing grace and artistry to the table, this emoji is available in multiple skin tones to represent diverse dancers worldwide.

Kurt's key takeaways

Emojis continue to change the way we communicate online. These new faces and symbols give us fresh ways to show how we feel or what we mean, sometimes faster than words.

What new emojis would you want to see in the next update? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

