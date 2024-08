Electric unicycles are sparking a heated debate: Are they sidewalk terrors or misunderstood machines? While electric scooters have already raised concerns about safety and public nuisance, electric unicycles seem to take these issues to a whole new level. With their challenging control, these devices appear to be accidents waiting to happen.

Would you feel safe sharing a sidewalk with one of these? On the road, the risks multiply as riders struggle to maintain balance and visibility in traffic. As this trend gains traction, the question remains: are we looking at a new wave of personal transportation that puts the public at risk?

The rise of electric unicycles

Electric unicycles (EUCs) are gaining popularity as a unique form of personal transportation. Unlike traditional unicycles, these devices are powered by electric motors and are designed to be ridden standing up.

One of the latest models, the InMotion E20 , promises to be the easiest-to-learn EUC on the market. With its dual-tire design and self-balancing technology, the E20 aims to eliminate the common challenges of learning and falling associated with traditional unicycles.

Is the InMotion E20 a beginner-friendly electric unicycle?

The InMotion E20 is an electric unicycle that deviates from traditional designs by featuring one wheel and two tires. This unique configuration allows for lateral self-balancing, which significantly reduces the common challenges associated with learning to ride a unicycle. As a result, users can easily mount, dismount and maneuver the E20, often learning to ride it in just three minutes.

Stability and user-friendliness of the electric unicycle

The E20 is designed to be stable and user-friendly, making it one of the simplest electric unicycles available. It employs a proprietary self-balancing algorithm that maintains both front and rear balance, which helps to minimize the risk of tipping over. Riders can lean forward to accelerate, remain steady while standing still and lean backward to brake.

Performance and safety features of the electric unicycle

With a top speed of up to 12.4 mph, the E20 is capable of tackling various terrains, including urban roads and gentle slopes. Its long-range capability allows for travel of up to 18.6 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for short-distance commuting needs. The company says safety is a priority for InMotion, and the E20 is equipped with over 20 safety features, including automatic shutdown in the event of a fall.

The electric unicycle's smart features and connectivity

The unicycle also includes a high-quality Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to connect their smartphones and enjoy music while riding. Additionally, the E20 offers smart app connectivity, enabling riders to personalize features such as acceleration and braking response.

The electric unicycle's robust build and aesthetic appeal

Despite its beginner-friendly design, the E20 is still a robust machine. It weighs 30 pounds and accommodates riders up to 220 pounds. The unit features RGB ambient lighting for added visibility and aesthetic appeal, along with a headlight and a braking taillight for safety. The InMotion E20 is relatively affordable at $399.

Safety concerns about electric unicycles

Despite the advancements in this technology, the inherent instability of electric unicycles raises significant safety concerns. These devices are difficult to control, especially for beginners, and the risk of accidents is high.

The E20, for example, boasts a top speed of 12.4 mph, which might seem slow on paper but can feel quite fast for an inexperienced rider. The potential for accidents on sidewalks and roads is considerable, and the consequences can be severe.

Is public safety at risk because of electric unicycles?

Would you want to share a sidewalk with someone riding an electric unicycle? The answer for many would be a resounding "no." These devices' narrow design and high speeds make them a hazard for pedestrians. On the road, the situation could be even worse. Their small size and instability make them difficult for drivers to see and predict, increasing the risk of collisions.

A new trend with old problems

Electric unicycles might be the latest trend in personal transportation, but they bring with them many of the same issues that have plagued electric scooters. The potential for accidents, the difficulty in controlling the devices and the risk to public safety are all significant concerns. While the technology behind models like the InMotion E20 is impressive, it does little to mitigate the inherent dangers of these devices.

Kurt's key takeaways

Electric unicycles represent an interesting evolution in personal transportation, but they also pose significant risks. Their instability and high speeds make them a potential hazard on sidewalks and roads. As this trend continues to grow, it is crucial for both users and the public to be aware of the dangers and take appropriate precautions to ensure that these devices do not become the next big menace on our streets.

