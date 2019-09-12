Expand / Collapse search
Netanyahu denies writing message that caused Facebook to sanction his page over hate speech

By James Rogers | Fox News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied writing a message that caused Facebook to sanction his page for a violation of its hate speech policy.

Facebook said on Thursday that the tech giant had suspended for 24 hours the page's bot or automated chat function.

The page had called on voters to prevent the establishment of a government composed of "Arabs who want to destroy us all — women, children and men." The post sparked uproar by opposition politicians in Israel.

Netanyahu denied he wrote the post in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio. He said it was a staffer's mistake and the post was removed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

“Think rationally. I am a serious person," he told interviewers, according to a Haaretz report. “I have friends in Arab countries. What is this nonsense?"

Haaretz reports that Facebook users who accessed the chatbot content were urged to convince undecided voters to vote for Netanyahu’s Likud party. Israel's national election takes place on Sept. 17.

Fox News has reached out to Facebook and the Israeli government with a request for comment on this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

