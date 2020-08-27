Expand / Collapse search
'UFO' found in Congo turns out to be Project Loon balloon

Footage of the balloon was shared to Twitter, showing a silver-colored object with what appears to be solar panels

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
The truth may be out there, but it isn't in a jungle in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What was mistaken for a UFO after it wound up in a dense jungle in the African nation turned out to be an internet balloon from Loon, a subsidiary of AlphabetReuters reports.

Footage of the balloon was shared to Twitter, showing a silver-colored object with what appears to be solar panels. A number of people are seen in the video inspecting the balloon in the Bas-Uele province.

10 WAYS TO USE GOOGLE MAPS STREET VIEW YOU NEVER THOUGHT OF BEFORE

“I’m not able to say exactly what kind of device I observed,” Bas-Uele Governor Valentin Senga told Reuters in an interview. “What intrigues us is that neither the intelligence services nor the local aviation authorities claim to have any information on the overflight of Congolese air space by this aircraft.”

A Project Loon internet balloon at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, Calif., May 19, 2016. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Senga also told the news outlet that two people were detained by police who were intent to search for the device.

A Loon spokesman told Reuters the landing was coordinated with local air traffic control officials and it was approved by the civil aviation authority.

Loon "is a network of stratospheric balloons designed to bring Internet connectivity to rural and remote communities worldwide," according to its website.

It's not the first time a Loon balloon has been mistaken for an extraterrestrial craft. In 2012, a balloon went rogue and residents of Pike County, Ky., identified the object as a UFO. However, it wasn't until a year later that Google took credit for the incident.

Fox News has reached out to Loon with a request for comment. 

