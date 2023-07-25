Expand / Collapse search
The must-try iPhone shortcut to help you remember everything

Step-by-step guide to installing and using Apple's 'Remember This' shortcut

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
With the power of technology at our fingertips, it's becoming easier to manage daily life, even for those grappling with issues such as short-term memory loss. Apple's "Remember This" shortcut is one such tool that acts as an invaluable assistant for memory support and mindfulness.  

This shortcut lets you quickly build a visual and textual log of your daily activities and serves as a handy digital journal.  

Here's a step-by-step guide on setting it up and using it effectively. 

Getting the shortcut set up 

Step 1: Install the shortcuts app 

Ensure you have the Shortcuts app installed on your iPhone. It's a free download from the app store and comes pre-installed on newer iPhones. 

Launch the App Store 

Select Search in the bottom right corner 

Type in "Shortcuts" and select the app from the list 

Tap Get, then Install, and Open to use it  

Step 2: Find "Remember This" in the shortcuts gallery 

Open the Shortcuts app, then tap "Gallery" at the bottom right 

iPhone shortcut

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to. ( )

In the search box, type "remember

You should see the "Remember This" shortcut. Tap the plus icon to add this shortcut to your library 

iPhone shortcut

Shortcut on your iPhone ( )

How to Use the Shortcut 

Voice, Button or Automation: Your Choice 

You can activate the "Remember This" shortcut in three ways: 

Tapping a button on your home screen 

Using your voice via Siri 

Automating it to run at specific times of the day 

Using "Remember This" from the home screen 

Step 1: Add the shortcut to your home screen 

Go to the Shortcuts app and tap Shortcuts and then tap All Shortcuts 

Then locate "Remember This" under the All Shortcuts tab and tap the ellipsis button on the shortcut 

iPhone shortcuts page

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to ( )

Then tap the down arrow on the following screen toward the top 

iPhone shortcut arrow

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to ( )

Scroll down and choose "Add to Home Screen

add to home screen

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to ( )

Then tap Add on the following screen in the upper right-hand corner 

tap add

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to ( )

To add the shortcut as a larger icon (which might be beneficial for some), long-press on your home screen to go into "jiggle mode." Tap the plus button in the upper left, scroll down until you see Shortcuts, and tap on it. Choose the single widget tile to display your most recently added shortcut. 

larger icon

Larger icon for shortcut (Cyberguy.com)

Step 2: Run the Shortcut 

To use the shortcut, tap the icon on your home screen 

iPhone shortcut icon

To use the shortcut, tap the icon on your home screen  ( )

The shortcut will ask, "What do you want to remember?" Type in your text, then tap Done.

What do you want to remember?

Type in what you want to remember ( )

You will be prompted to include a photo. Tap Yes or No 

Prompt for photo

You'll be prompted to include a photo ( )

If the answer is Yes, it may ask for access to your camera. You can tap Allow Once or Always Allow 

Allow access to camera

You'll be asked for permission to access camera ( )

Then your camera app will open, and then take a picture by tapping the white shutter button at the bottom of the screen 

Take your picture

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to ( )

Then tap "Use Photo," and the information you record using the shortcut is saved in the Notes app on your iPhone 

Use photo to accompany shortcut

Use a photo to help with shortcut ( )

To view the information you've recorded simply open the Notes app on your iPhone 

Open notes app

Refer to the Notes app to view information you've recorded ( )

Tap All iCloud 

All iCloud

Shortcut on your iPhone to remember everything you need to ( )

Now search for #remember to bring up all the notes you've created using the "Remember This" shortcut. You’ll see a new note for each day, which contains photos and time-stamped entries. 

Photos and time-stamped entries

Search for #remember to bring up all the notes you've created ( )

Using Siri for "Remember This" 

You can activate Siri by using the "Remember This" shortcut either by voice or by holding the side button.

Activate Siri, either by saying "Hey Siri" or by clicking and holding the side button (for iPhones without a Home button) or the Home button (on iPhones with a Home button)  

Say, 'Hey Siri, "Remember this," and Siri will ask what you want to remember. 

Speak what you want to remember, then say "Yes" to include a photo. You may be asked for access to your camera. You can say Allow Once or Always Allow 

Then your camera app will open, and then take a picture by tapping the white shutter button at the bottom of the screen 

Then tap Use Photo  

Once you’ve saved a remember or two, you can access them via the Notes app on your iPhone. To view the information you've recorded: 

Simply open the Notes app on your iPhone. 

Tap All iCloud.  

Now search for #remember to bring up all the notes you've created using the "Remember This" shortcut. You’ll see a new note for each day, which contains photos and time-stamped entries. 

Automating "Remember This" 

Step 1: Create personal automation 

Open the Shortcuts app and tap on "Automation" at the bottom. 

Open shortcuts app

Tap on "Automation" ( )

Choose "Create Personal Automation" 

create personal automation

Choose "Create Personal Automation" ( )

Then choose "Time of Day." Set the time you'd like the automation to run 

Set the time of day

Set the time you'd like the automation to run ( )

Step 2: Add the "Remember This" shortcut to the automation 

Choose "Next" and then "Add Action" 

Add action

Choose "Next" and then "Add Action" ( )

Choose "Apps," then scroll down and choose "Shortcuts

Choose shortcuts

Choose Shortcuts ( )

Select "Run Shortcut

Run shortcut

Select "Run Shortcut" ( )

Specify the "Remember This" shortcut by tapping on the word 'shortcut' then selecting the 'Remember this' icon and tap "Next.

Specify "Remember This"

Specify the "Remember This" shortcut ( )

Step 3: Finalize automation settings 

You can choose to leave "Ask Before Running" enabled. If this is on, your phone will prompt you to run the shortcut at the scheduled time. Once you've set your preferences, choose "Done." 

Enable Ask Before Running

You can choose to leave "Ask Before Running" enabled ( )

Once you’ve saved a remember or two, you can access them via the Notes app on your iPhone. To view the information you've recorded: 

Simply open the Notes app on your iPhone.  

Tap All iCloud. Now search for #remember to bring up all the notes you've created using the "Remember This shortcut." You’ll see a new note for each day, which contains photos and time-stamped entries.

Kurt's key takeaways 

That's it! You can now let the "Remember This" shortcut help manage your day, keep track of your activities, and make daily life a little bit easier. I encourage you to give it a try and see how well you find yourself being able to remember everything important to you. 

