Microsoft sets May end date for Skype after 14-year run

Before there was Zoom, Skype was the dominant internet-based phone and video service for the masses. After 22 years of service (14 years under Microsoft), customers were shocked to learn that Microsoft has decided to discontinue Skype in May 2025.

That’s why "Pat’s" email prompted us to explore alternatives to Skype.

"Hello, apparently Microsoft is getting rid of Skype. We use Skype every weekend to communicate with our family in Ireland. Do you have recommendations for an alternative? Thanks." — Pat, Commerce Township, Michigan

Though a bit unnerving for long-time Skype users, Microsoft is actually discontinuing Skype because of steep competition for the same type of service from the likes of Zoom and WhatsApp. While the change may be unwelcome, there are many options to choose from once Skype bows out.

The company states on its website that "Your Skype data will be available until January 2026 for you to export or delete. If you log in to Microsoft Teams Free by then, your Skype call and chat history will be available to you. If you take no action, your Skype data will be deleted in January 2026."

Below are the top alternatives to Skype, which will help you stay connected with people you care about personally and professionally, as well as how to export your contacts and other vital information off Skype.

Top 6 Skype alternatives

While change can be challenging, it doesn't have to be difficult with the following Skype alternatives listed below.

With Microsoft discontinuing Skype to invest its attention and resources in Microsoft Teams, it is an easy transition from Skype. Microsoft Teams will allow you to sign in with your existing Skype credentials, making the transition easier. There is a free version of Microsoft Teams that Microsoft is encouraging its Skype users to utilize. Like Skype, it includes video calls and messaging. The benefit of signing up for Microsoft Teams is that your Skype contacts and message history will be automatically migrated to Microsoft Teams.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that has been around since 2009. It offers free voice and video calls with end-to-end encryption, giving your communication an added layer of protection. It also allows you to message with other users. Additionally, because it is used worldwide, WhatsApp is a great international communication tool.

If you already use Google services such as Gmail and Google Calendar, Google Meet can be a seamless alternative to Skype. Google Meet is a free video-conferencing service that integrates Gmail and Google Calendar. With free plans available, you can include up to 100 participants on a video call.

Zoom has become a regular fixture in the modern professional world. With a user-friendly interface and rich features, Zoom has been the top choice for video calls. Zoom offers free plans that allow for 40-minute video calls per call for up to 100 participants.

For those with concerns about privacy, Signal is a great alternative to Skype. It boasts end-to-end encryption on messages and video calls, which keeps your communications secure. Signal is an open-source service that allows users to send instant messages as well as voice and video calls.

While well-known among gamers, Discord has become a versatile communication tool. With free voice channels, screen sharing and low-latency audio (better audio quality), it has begun to stand out as a good group call option.

How to export contacts and messages from Skype

Though Microsoft will give you until January 2026 to export or delete your Skype contacts, chat and file history, it is best to log in and start the process now, as it can take a while for the company to fulfill your request.

To export contacts, follow these steps:

On your web browser, go to https://secure.skype.com/ and log into your Skype account using your username and password

using your username and password On the main page, under Account detail, go to Setting and preferences

Click Export contacts

A dialog box will appear, then select where you want to save the file and click Save

To export conversations and files, follow these steps:

On your web browser, go to https://secure.skype.com/ and log into your Skype account using your username and password

using your username and password On the main page, under Account detail, go to Setting and preferences

Click Export files and chat history

Under "Request a copy of your files and chat history," check the boxes you want to download and click Submit request

you want to download and click Once the request has been processed, it will show up at the very top of the same page

To save, click Download

How to export your Skype data and import it into other video platforms

Before Skype officially shuts down May 27, 2025, it's a smart move to save your data and prepare for a transition to another platform. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Export your Skype data

You can request a full download of your Skype chat history, call logs and other personal data.

Go to the Skype Export page : https://go.skype.com/export

: Sign in with your Skype (Microsoft) account.

Choose what you'd like to download: Conversations : Chat logs, SMS and call records Files : Photos, videos and documents shared via Skype

: Chat logs, SMS and call records : Photos, videos and documents shared via Skype Conversations : Chat logs, SMS and call records

: Chat logs, SMS and call records Files : Photos, videos and documents shared via Skype

: Photos, videos and documents shared via Skype Click Submit Request and wait for an email or download link to appear (may take hours or a few days depending on the volume).

and wait for an email or download link to appear (may take hours or a few days depending on the volume). Download the .ZIP file when ready and extract the contents to your device.

The exported messages are typically in a .tar or .json format, which can be opened with apps like Notepad, Excel or dedicated viewers.

Step 2: Import your info to a new platform

While Skype doesn’t offer a direct import tool for other platforms, here are a few ways to carry your info over:

Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Slack or WhatsApp:

Contacts : You can manually add contacts from your Skype export by copying their email addresses or phone numbers.

: You can manually add contacts from your Skype export by copying their email addresses or phone numbers. Chat History : Most platforms won’t allow direct import, but you can:Save your Skype conversations as PDF or text files for reference.Upload important conversations to cloud services like Google Drive , Dropbox or OneDrive to keep them searchable and accessible.

: Most platforms won’t allow direct import, but you can:Save your Skype conversations as PDF or text files for reference.Upload important conversations to cloud services like , or to keep them searchable and accessible. Save your Skype conversations as PDF or text files for reference.

Upload important conversations to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive to keep them searchable and accessible.

Using Skype Data on Microsoft Teams:

Since Teams is Microsoft's recommended replacement for Skype, it's the most seamless switch.

If your account is tied to Microsoft 365, your contacts may already sync to Teams.

Chat history doesn’t automatically migrate, but you can reference exported chats when setting up new Teams channels or chats.

Kurt's key takeaways

While Skype’s end on May 5, 2025, is sobering, the time to transition to an alternative platform is imperative so you can get set up and adjusted to continue communicating with others professionally and personally. Though the friendly and familiar sky-blue interface will be missed, there are several options that fill those big empty shoes that Skype will leave. Whether you prefer the ease of being able to migrate contacts and messages from Skype directly to Microsoft Teams or prefer the security of Signal, there is a bounty of options to keep you connected to loved ones across the globe.

