Mechanical artificial heart is using high-speed rail tech to keep patients alive

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the first fully mechanical heart developed by BiVACOR has been successfully implanted in a human patient. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the field of cardiac care, offering new hope for those awaiting heart transplants.

A titanium ticker

The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH) is a compact, titanium-constructed device about the size of a fist. Despite its small stature, it packs a powerful punch. It can pump blood at a rate of 12 liters per minute, which is enough to support an adult male during exercise.

Unlike other artificial hearts that rely on flexible polymer diaphragms to pump blood, the BiVACOR TAH uses a magnetically levitated rotor. This design eliminates the wear and tear associated with traditional mechanical hearts, potentially increasing their longevity.

A bridge to life

The primary purpose of the BiVACOR TAH is to serve as a bridge-to-transplant solution. According to the OPTN/SRTR 2022 annual data report , the number of heart transplants in the United States has been on the rise. Since 2011, adult heart transplants have increased significantly by 85.8%. This device could be a lifeline for many of those patients.

The first beat

On July 9, 2024, history was made at the Texas Heart Institute when the first patient received the BiVACOR TAH as part of an FDA-approved early feasibility study. This procedure was carried out at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in the Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph Rogers, president and CEO of the Texas Heart Institute and national principal investigator on the research, said, "The Texas Heart Institute is enthused about the groundbreaking first implantation of BiVACOR's TAH. With heart failure remaining a leading cause of mortality globally, the BiVACOR TAH offers a beacon of hope for countless patients awaiting a heart transplant."

The heart of the future

BiVACOR's Total Artificial Heart is not your average mechanical heart. It employs the same magnetic levitation technology used in high-speed rail lines, creating a frictionless environment for its single moving part. This innovative design could potentially lead to longer-lasting and more reliable artificial hearts compared to traditional models.

Dr. Daniel Timms, founder and CTO of BiVACOR, said, "Utilizing advanced maglev technology, our TAH brings us one step closer to providing a desperately needed option for people with end-stage heart failure who require support while waiting for a heart transplant."

The road ahead

Following the success of the first implantation, the study aims to enroll four additional patients. This careful, step-by-step approach will help researchers evaluate the safety and performance of the BiVACOR TAH in real-world conditions. The U.S. National Institutes of Health estimates that up to 100,000 patients could immediately benefit from mechanical circulatory support.

A promising future: Cautious optimism and collaborative innovation

While it's important to balance our excitement with cautious optimism, the potential impact of this technology cannot be overstated. If the BiVACOR TAH proves successful in clinical trials, it could transform the landscape of heart failure treatment, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.

As we stand on the brink of this new era in cardiac care, one thing is clear: the heart of innovation beats strong in the medical world, and the future looks brighter for those facing the challenges of heart failure. The collaboration between BiVACOR, the Texas Heart Institute, Baylor College of Medicine and Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center demonstrates the power of teamwork in pushing the boundaries of medical science and improving patient outcomes.

Kurt's key takeaways

The successful implantation of BiVACOR's Total Artificial Heart represents a quantum leap in cardiac care technology. By harnessing the power of magnetic levitation, this device offers a glimpse into a future where mechanical hearts could provide reliable, long-term support for patients with severe heart failure.

