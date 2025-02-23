Massive airship could shake up cargo transport

French startup Flying Whales is on a mission to transform cargo transport with its ambitious Large Capacity Airship 60 Tonne (LCA60T) project. This colossal helium-filled airship, measuring 656 feet in length, aims to connect population centers with remote, inaccessible areas by moving important goods and materials without touching the ground.

The airship's technology by the numbers

The LCA60T features a cargo capacity of up to 132,000 pounds, surpassing an Airbus Beluga XL. The airship's helium volume reaches 6.3 million cubic feet, enabling it to reach a maximum altitude of 10,000 feet. Propelled by 32 electric propeller drives with a combined 5,360 horsepower, the LCA60T can achieve a top speed of 63 mph. The LCA60T incorporates several cutting-edge design elements. Its skeletal frame features a composite beam lattice construction with metal joints. The airship contains 14 non-pressurized helium cells, equipped with advanced sensor systems. The 315-foot-long cargo hold is a structural compartment with dual sliding doors. A specially developed Diatex ultralight polyester textile serves as the outer skin.

Powering the future

Initially, the LCA60T will use a combination of high-voltage lithium-ion batteries and turbine generators. However, Flying Whales plans to transition to hydrogen fuel cell power generation to reduce emissions and make it a more sustainable option.

Partnerships and progress

Flying Whales has formed strategic partnerships to bring its vision to life. Evolito is supplying 32 D250 electric motors, each producing 308 horsepower, for propulsion. The company has already raised more than $300 million in public and private funding and began wind tunnel testing of its outer skin material in late January 2025.

Potential applications

The LCA60T's versatility opens up numerous possibilities. It can extract renewable wood from remote logging sites and supply materials for energy construction projects. The airship can also provide humanitarian aid, deliver cargo containers from land or ship and deploy temporary modular hospitals in underserved areas.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Flying Whales' LCA60T represents a bold vision for the future of cargo transport. While the project faces significant technical and economic challenges, its potential to revolutionize logistics and connect isolated regions is undeniable. As the company progresses towards its 2027 flight testing goal, the world will be watching to see if this modern airship can truly take flight and usher in a new era of sustainable, accessible transportation.

