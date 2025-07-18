Marshmallow concrete improves chances of surviving crash landing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new material looks like regular concrete but crumbles like a marshmallow when a plane lands on it in an emergency. Known as marshmallow concrete, this ultra-light foam absorbs an aircraft's energy and helps bring it to a safe stop during runway overruns.

Researchers at the China Building Materials Academy (CBMA) and their partners designed the material to weigh just 12.5 pounds per cubic foot. That's about one-tenth the weight of standard concrete. Its strength comes from a network of microscopic bubbles, each coated with a special maleated rosin. This structure allows the foam to crush in a controlled way and cushion even the heaviest aircraft.

"It looks solid, but it crumbles on impact," said Fang Jun, a research and development engineer at CBMA. "That's what allows it to slow planes down smoothly and effectively."

Why traditional runway safety systems fall short

The most dangerous parts of any flight are takeoff and landing. To reduce risk, airports use Runway End Safety Areas (RESAs). These zones are meant to stop planes that overshoot the runway. In the past, airports used sand, soil, grass, or water pools for this purpose. But each of these materials has serious drawbacks.

Soil becomes unstable in wet or freezing conditions. Water can freeze in winter and attract wildlife, creating new hazards. Sand and grass don't always perform well, especially with heavier aircraft. These weaknesses have made it clear that airports need a more reliable and consistent safety solution.

How marshmallow concrete works: The science behind the softness

Marshmallow concrete is engineered with a precise strength between 0.30 and 0.35 megapascals. If it's too strong, it won't crush and absorb energy. If it's too weak, it won't slow the plane. The research team compared the process to blowing bubbles into a concrete mix. These bubbles create the soft, crushable texture that helps stop a plane during an emergency.

To make the bubbles strong enough to last until impact, the team used a special air-entraining agent. This forms a tough coating around each bubble. As a result, the material stays intact until an aircraft overruns the runway, then it collapses at the right moment to maximize safety.

Durability and cost benefits of marshmallow concrete for airports

Unlike some international systems that rely on expensive calcium sulfoaluminate cement, marshmallow concrete uses ordinary cement, making it far more affordable for airports, especially those with limited budgets. The team also developed a two-stage strength-control system that helps the material adapt to harsh climates and maintain consistent performance throughout the year.

Real-world data from 14 airports in China, including one in the challenging climate of Tibet, show that the material's properties fluctuated by just three percent over a year. This result is well below the design tolerance of ten percent, which means airports can depend on the material to perform reliably, regardless of the weather.

Marshmallow concrete airport safety: The future standard?

With its unique combination of low cost, environmental resilience, and life-saving performance, marshmallow concrete is poised to become the new global standard for runway safety. The material has already been installed at 14 Chinese airports, where it has demonstrated consistent and reliable performance even in extreme conditions. As more airports seek affordable ways to enhance safety, marshmallow concrete offers a promising solution that can save lives and reduce costs worldwide.

What this means for you

If you fly in the U.S., whether for business, vacation, or visiting family, marshmallow concrete could soon make your journeys safer. While this breakthrough is currently being used at airports in China, its performance is turning heads worldwide, including among U.S. aviation experts looking for better runway safety solutions.

Runway overruns don’t happen often in the United States, but when they do, the consequences can be deadly. Think of high-traffic airports like LAX, JFK, or Atlanta, where a single overrun can disrupt thousands of flights and put lives at risk. Marshmallow concrete offers a low-cost, highly effective safety upgrade that could prevent these incidents or dramatically reduce their severity.

The best part? This isn't some billion-dollar overhaul. Because it uses standard cement and is designed to work in all kinds of weather, including harsh winters and extreme heat, it’s a practical option for airports from Maine to Arizona. That means even smaller regional airports across the U.S. could benefit.

You may never see this material, but it could be quietly protecting your flight behind the scenes, ready to absorb impact and bring a plane to a safe stop if something goes wrong. As U.S. airport authorities and the FAA explore more innovative, more cost-effective ways to modernize infrastructure, marshmallow concrete could be one of the safest bets in American aviation's future.

Kurt's key takeaways

Marshmallow concrete is changing the way airports think about safety. By combining strength, flexibility, and affordability, this new material offers airports a smarter way to protect passengers and crews. As more airports around the world look for reliable solutions, marshmallow concrete stands out as a proven option that delivers results. With its impressive performance in real-world conditions, it is easy to see why experts believe this innovation will set a new standard for runway safety.

