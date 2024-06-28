Expand / Collapse search
TECH

Looking for more ways to lock down your Android? Here's how to do it

Fortify your Android: A step-by-step guide to enhanced security

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
How to set face recognition on an Android Video

How to set face recognition on an Android

Androids have several built-in features to help lock down a device.

In the digital age, securing your personal data is more important than ever, especially on devices that travel with us everywhere, like our smartphones. 

If you’re an Android user, you’re in luck because there are several built-in features to help you lock down your device. 

Let’s dive into some of these options and ensure your information stays safe and secure.

an android

A man holding an Android. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Understanding your Android's settings

Firstly, it’s crucial to understand that the settings we’ll discuss may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer. So, if you don’t find the exact option, don’t worry — just look for similar terms or consult your phone’s help guide.

android

A woman holding an Android. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to lock your Android

To start, let’s explore the standard lock options available on most Android devices:

  • Go to Settings. You'll want to look for the gear icon on your home screen or app drawer and tap it
  • Scroll down until you find the ‘Security and Privacy’ option and tap it
  • Within the security settings, find and tap on Lock Screen
  • Next, select ‘Screen Lock’ to view your current security method
steps to lock android 3

Steps to lock your Android.

  • Enter your current password, PIN, pattern, etc., to proceed
  • You’ll see a list of all the options you can use, such as a PIN, pattern or password. Select the one you prefer and set it up
locking an android 4

Steps to lock your Android. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to enable biometric security options

Now, let’s move on to the more advanced biometric options:

  • If your phone has a fingerprint scanner, consider using fingerprints for security
  • Input your current password to access these settings
  • Here, you can rename any set Fingerprints, add new ones and check what fingerprints are named
  • Ensure the ‘Fingerprint Unlock’ option is enabled so you can use it on your lock screen
locking an android 5

Steps to enable biometric security options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Go back by clicking the back arrow
  • Tap Face Recognition
  • Input your current password
  • If you haven’t set up face recognition yet, it’ll prompt you to do so by clicking Continue

locking an android 6

Steps to enable biometric security options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Hold your phone in front of your face to capture your likeness
  • Once set up, you’ll have options to remove your face data or Add alternative appearance to enhance recognition
locking an android 7

Steps to enable biometric security options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

By taking advantage of built-in security features like screen locks, fingerprint scanners and face recognition, you can safeguard your personal data and enjoy peace of mind while using your smartphone.

Kurt's key takeaways

Securing your Android device is a simple yet vital step in protecting your digital life. Whether you choose a traditional method like a PIN or pattern or opt for biometric security, the key is to select a method that you’ll consistently use. Remember, the strongest lock is the one you’ll always engage. So, take a moment to review your security settings and give yourself the peace of mind that comes with a well-protected device.

