Little-known camera app on your phone unlocks amazing perk

Have you ever dreamed of being a cool detective that looks for clues with a magnifying glass? Or maybe you just want to make things easier to see through your phone's camera lens. Our smartphones have loads of helpful apps and features that you may not have even known about. This handy app can turn your smartphone into an instant magnifying glass.

How to use the Magnifier app on iPhone

On an iPhone, it’s called The Magnifier and it comes already installed on your phone. Here's how to locate it and begin using it.

and it comes already installed on your phone. Here's how to locate it and begin using it. On your iPhone home screen, tap the Search button at the bottom center

Type in Magnifier in the search bar and choose the app at the top

The Magnifier app will open automatically and you can use the slider to turn your camera into a magnifying glass

Use the flashlight icon to add extra light, or adjust other settings like brightness and contrast

Tap the large circular button to take an image

to take an image Save it to your camera roll by clicking the share button in the top right corner and tapping Save Image

How to use the Magnifier feature for Androids

This option may vary depending on which Android model you have. I tried it on a Samsung model and found that you can add a magnifying glass shortcut to your phone and adjust how zoomed in or out you want your camera to be. Here are the steps to follow:

Open your Settings

Tap Accessibility

Select Visibility enhancements

Tap Magnifier Window and toggle it on

Use the slider to adjust how zoomed in and out you want your camera to be

Then go to where you want to magnify the text and Tap the person icon in the bottom right Then tap the Magnifier window in the pop-up

Then you can scroll up and down the page, and anything inside the magnifier window will be enlarged

To exit out of the Magnifier window function, just click the X above the window

Kurt's key takeaways

With The Magnifier app for iPhone and the Magnifier feature for Android, you can easily turn your smartphone into a magnifying glass to make small text and details easier to see.

Give it a try, and let us know how it helps you in your everyday life by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

