Last-minute tech gifts to finish up your Christmas shopping

There are only a couple of weeks to go before Christmas, and you don't want to be the person who has to text explaining that the gifts are still in the mail.

You can order anywhere, but Amazon is tops. Be sure you take a few steps to keep your orders secret if you live with snoopy recipients.

I put together 20 last-minute presents you can score on Amazon to please anyone on your list — techies and non-techies alike. Happy shopping!

1. Light up a room — and sleep under the stars — with this USB laser star projector.

Have a science fanatic on your list? A USB laser star projector will let them project a galaxy of stars on anything. They can use it to light up a room or sleep under the stars. It plugs into a laptop, phone charger, battery pack, or USB outlet — no extra equipment required.

2. The teens and 20-somethings in your family will love this knit Bluetooth beanie with a built-in stereo speaker.

This winter hat goes way beyond warmth and is a clever idea for the music lover in your life. It connects to the wearer's phone via Bluetooth and comes with a built-in mic, too, so they can take hands-free calls. Listen for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Not bad.

3. Have a nature lover on your list on your list? This survival gear and equipment 12-in-1 is an excellent gift for campers and outdoorsy types.

The outdoorsy types on your list will love this survival kit. It comes with everything you need to be safe outdoors: An emergency blanket, emergency window breaker and flashlight, wire saw, 7-in-1 spork, pocket bellow, fire starter, tactical pen, water bottle clip, tactical knife, and saber card. It even has a whistle and fire-starter, making it the perfect tool for emergencies.

It's easy to lose cables while traveling. This travel cable organizer bag and waterproof electronics accessories pouch can store and protect a ton of items, from expensive charging cables and accessories to toiletries, cosmetics, and small household items. It makes a great stocking stuffer for any gadget fanatic.

5. Grab this cute flexible thumb smartphone stand holder for those new tablets you're placing under the tree.

You know those tablets you're buying for the kids this year? Pick up this cute stand and holder to go with them. It's flexible, durable, and will protect new tablets from drops or falls. You can use them for smartphones, tablets, or e-readers from 4 to 10 inches wide.

6. The tinker in your life will love this magnetic wristband for holding tools, screws, nails, bolts, and drilling bits. It's great for DIY projects!

This magnetic wristband is the perfect stocking stuffer. It has super strong magnets embedded into it that can hold most small tools or nails, bolts, and other parts. It's ideal for home improvement, construction, woodworking, carpentry, and auto repair projects that need both hands.

7. Forget disposable hand warmers. These rechargeable hand warmers are a great way to keep hands toasty on cold winter days.

These rechargeable hand warmers are an eco-friendly alternative for keeping hands warm in the winter. They're explosion-proof, anti-scald, and shockproof — and they work really well on bitterly cold days.

8. Looking for STEM stocking stuffers? This talking robot for kids is a fun option for little ones.

STEM stocking stuffers are all the rage. Why not go with a chatty, entertaining, and easy to use little robot? It's durable, too. Your little one can carry it around wherever they go without fear of it breaking from a drop or fall.

9. Have an Instant Pot fanatic on your list? Surprise them with Instant Pot Mitts.

Instant Pots are all the rage — and for a good reason. They're super simple to use and make cooking a breeze. If you've got an Instant Pot fan on your list, grab these rubber Instant Pot Mitts. They're comfortable, useful and keep hands nice and safe.

10. Have someone who lives on an iPad? Get this pillow.

If you're attached to your iPad or tablet, you know the pain you can get in your arm after holding it for a while. This stabilizing pillow is functional and comes in lots of colors. You can use it anywhere!

Anker makes some great chargers, and this small, affordable one is no exception. It easily fits a pocket or bag so that it can be taken on a plane, used on the couch, or anywhere else your recipient might need it.

Toss a PopSocket or two into the stockings this year. They help you keep a firm grip on your smartphone, so no more dropping it on your face in bed. Anyone can use them — and they're reusable, too — such a crowd-pleaser.

The nostalgia factor is real with these floppy disk coasters. They look just like the old floppy disks you used to use, but they'll keep your end tables and furniture safe from watermarks. They're even anatomically correct! You can use a Sharpie to personalize them, too.

14. A motion-activated toilet light is a funny gift that will get used, guaranteed!

Don't like flipping on the bathroom lights in the middle of the night? Get one of these motion-activated toilet light sensors instead. It automatically turns on when it senses motion, and it automatically turns off, too. It's a great gift for kids scared of the dark or for anyone else on the list.

15. Everyone could use a good tripod.

Know someone who's always snapping photos? Upgrade their setup with a tripod. This one works with any smartphone and even comes with a remote that works up to 30 feet away.

By clicking the links, you're supporting my research. As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. I would never direct you to a product that does not work.

