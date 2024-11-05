Is just reading that sketchy scammer’s email dangerous or do I have to click on a link to get in trouble?

Are you worried about opening suspicious emails? You're not alone. Many people are confused about the risks associated with spam and phishing emails.

That includes "Bill" from Groton, Connecticut, who wrote to us and asked, "Myself and my friends are unclear if we can get into trouble by clicking on a spam or hacker email...as long as we don't open anything INSIDE the email ... in other words ... can we EVER get into trouble by simply reading any email ??? thank you if you can address this to your viewers ... I think many are unclear about this."

That's a great question, Bill. Now let's dive into this topic and clear up some common misconceptions.

Common misconceptions

Opening emails can instantly infect your device: One common myth is that simply opening an email can automatically infect your device with malware. In reality, modern email systems (such as Gmail, Outlook, etc.) generally prevent this from happening. The real danger comes from interacting with the content inside the email, such as clicking on malicious links or downloading harmful attachments.

Plain text emails are always safe: While emails in plain text format are generally safer than HTML-based emails, they can still pose a risk if they contain malicious links. Phishing attacks can appear in plain text emails, luring you to dangerous websites.

Emails from known contacts are always safe: Even if an email appears to come from someone you know, that doesn’t always mean it's safe. Attackers can spoof email addresses or hack accounts, so always be cautious about unexpected or unusual messages from known contacts, especially those containing links or attachments.

Spam filters catch all malicious emails: Spam filters are highly effective but not perfect. Some sophisticated phishing and malicious emails can bypass these filters and land in your inbox. This is why it’s important to stay vigilant, even with emails that seem to have passed your email service’s security checks.

Previewing emails is always safe: Most modern email clients use a "preview" pane for quick reading. While the risk of malware through previews is significantly reduced in up-to-date systems, embedded trackers or other forms of data collection can still occur, confirming your activity to the spammer. Always disable automatic image loading or other active content features in your email client’s settings to minimize exposure.

What to watch out for

As mentioned already, generally, simply opening an email is not enough to cause harm. However, there are some important points to consider:

1) Embedded trackers: Some spam or phishing emails contain trackers that can notify the sender when the email is opened. This can confirm to the spammer that your email address is active, potentially leading to more spam.

2) Malicious links and attachments: The real danger lies in clicking on links or downloading attachments within the email. These can lead to malicious websites or download malware onto your device.

3) HTML emails: Emails that contain HTML content can sometimes execute scripts when opened. While modern email clients have protections against this, it’s still a potential risk.

4) Phishing attempts: Even if you don’t click on anything, phishing emails can be designed to look very convincing and may trick you into providing personal information if you respond.

How to stay safe from suspicious emails

If you're worried about receiving sketchy emails, there are several steps you can take to stay safe and reduce your risk of encountering malware or falling for scams. Follow these guidelines to protect yourself:

1) Avoid clicking links or downloading attachments: Never click on links or download files from emails you don’t trust. Scammers often use these tactics to direct you to malicious websites or install malware on your device. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Use a reputable email client: Choose an email provider that prioritizes security features like spam filtering and two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of protection for your account. Read more about secure and private email here .

3) Enable email filtering: Turn on spam filters to reduce the number of unsolicited or potentially dangerous emails reaching your inbox. This reduces your exposure to phishing attempts. Most email platforms these days automatically filter out what they assume to be "junk" into their own folder. If you notice the amount of spam getting through to your inbox increasing, you may want to consider a Spam Filter. There are free options for different email providers. For Gmail, try Mailwasher . For Outlook and Windows Mail, try Spam Bully , which costs an annual fee of $29.95.

4) Keep your software updated: Regularly update your email client and operating system to stay protected from the latest security vulnerabilities that hackers might exploit.

5) Consider data removal services: Use data removal services to ensure your personal information is less accessible to potential scammers. This reduces your risk of being targeted in the first place.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Kurt’s key takeaways

While opening spam emails isn't typically dangerous, it's always better to err on the side of caution. Be vigilant, trust your instincts, and when in doubt, delete suspicious emails without opening them.

What's the most convincing spam email you've ever received, and how did you recognize it was fake? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

