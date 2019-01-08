Japanese billionaire's Twitter post becomes historic after offering people cash

A Japanese billionaire has become the author of the most retweeted post ever on Twitter after offering to pay people to retweet him.

Yusaku Maezawa’s tweet on Jan. 5 has been retweeted 5.5 million times, liked 1.4 million times, and commented on 390,000.

He achieved the record after offering to share $925,000 between 100 randomly selected people who shared his tweet, according to the BBC.

“To participate, all you have to do is follow me and RT this tweet,” he said.

Maezawa’s tweet celebrates his online clothing retailer Zozo Inc.

He is believed to have a personal wealth of around $3 billion, according to the BBC. Last year, he became known world-wide after he was named as the first passenger of a SpaceX trip around the moon, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The billionaire surpassed Carter Wilkinson, the previous record holder, and his 2017 viral tweet asking for retweets so he could get a year of free chicken nuggets from fast food chain Wendy's if he gets 18 million retweets.

Wilkinson’s tweet reading “HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS” was shared over 3.5 million times following media frenzy and numerous celebrities helping the cause.

Despite not reaching the target, Wendy’s gave Wilkinson a year of free nuggets anyway.