Israeli stadium deploys disinfectant tunnel in push for safer public gatherings during coronavirus pandemic

Researchers out of Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv have discovered disinfectant technology that is now being used for a sanitation tunnel, which sprays visitors with disinfecting liquid before they enter large venues to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The industrial automation firm RD Pack in Karmiel, Israel, took the process that makes a disinfectant out of water and applied it to a tunnel structure, according to The Times of Isreal.

The tunnel is reportedly made out of an aluminum and polycarbonate frame and is currently being tested at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv as soccer players prepare to return to stadium play, albeit without fans.

“When people walk through the tunnel, their whole body gets sprayed with the disinfectant, which works fast and efficiently, and provides the complete sterilization of a person,” Eran Druker, business development manager at RD Pack, told The Times of Isreal during a demonstration on Tuesday.

The method was developed by Dr. Eran Avraham, Dr. Izaak Cohen and professor Doron Aurbach, head of the electrochemistry group of the Department of Chemistry and Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan.

The main advantage of the disinfectant, hypochlorous acid, is that it is not harmful to human skin or food, Avraham told The Times of Israel.

The tunnel would mostly be used for other public and private events such as stadiums games, concerts, airports, schools and businesses.

Druker said the team is waiting for the conclusion of the pilot program so regulators can inspect the tunnel before the process moves ahead.

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 6 million people worldwide and killed nearly 380,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.