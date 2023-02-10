Is payment technology convincing you to over-tip?

The culture of convenient payment apps is creating a new tipping culture. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it seems that almost every time you leave the house, you have to tip someone, no matter where you are.

While tipping at restaurants and salons has always been the norm, people are expected now to tip for to-go coffee and takeout orders with iPad kiosks. We're narrowing down when it's appropriate to tip so that you don't have to spend too much of your hard-earned cash.

What is tipping culture, and how has it developed?

Tipping culture for iPads refers to the practice of leaving a tip for service providers through an iPad-based point-of-sale system. This is becoming increasingly common in restaurants, bars, and cafes, where customers can easily tip using the tablet's touch screen.

The practice has grown in popularity due to the convenience and speed of electronic transactions, as well as the ability to provide more precise amounts than traditional cash tips.

However, the specific customs and expectations for tipping on iPads can vary, depending on the location and establishment. Ever since the 2020 pandemic especially, many businesses that wouldn't think to ask for tips before, like coffee shops, are now incorporating iPads as their payment system and asking customers for tips.

Some people might feel pressured at the moment and opt to tip when they really shouldn't have to, and there are a few guidelines you can follow so that you know when to tip and when not to.

Who should I be tipping?

One of the biggest things you should think about when giving a tip is to consider whether the employee you’re tipping is a contracted employer. If they are, consider 20% standard, and raise that percentage for super-exceptional service. This goes for waitstaff, bartenders, taxi drivers, and salon workers, to name a few.

Why is everyone with a tablet that spins around to the customer expecting a tip?

If you get a simple order to go, and you come face-to-face with that iPad, there is no expectation for a minimum tip. While it is generally considered polite to tip your barista, especially if they provide good service, it is not required.

If you feel like giving a tip to the person who helped you, you can always give 10% or even $1 or $2. You may even consider just rounding up to the dollar. Remember, people who work at places like coffee shops and grocery stores are paid an hourly wage that people in service industries like restaurants and salon work are not paid, which is why tips are more commonplace for those service industry workers than grocery stores or coffee shops.

If the service is with an employee who is not reliant on tips, like a car service, tipping may be considered optional. That is to say, you can, of course, feel free to offer a tip if you want to show your appreciation.

How can I calculate my tips easily?

You can quickly calculate tips on your iPhone or Apple Watch calculator.

The Apple Watch has options for you to quickly calculate tips or split a check. Here's how to do it:

Open the Calculator app on your Apple Watch.

on your Apple Watch. Enter the total amount of the bill, and tap Tip.

Turn the Digital Crown to choose a tip percentage.

to choose a tip percentage. Tap People , then turn the Digital Crown to enter the number of people sharing the bill.

, then turn the to enter the number of people sharing the bill. You will see the tip amount, total amount, and how much each person owes if the bill is split evenly.

If you're only using your iPhone calculator, you can simply open the Calculator app and multiply your total bill by the amount you wish to tip, to get your dollar tip amount. For example, if your bill is $30, and you want to tip 20%, multiply 30 by 0.2 in your iPhone calculator app, and it will give you the tip total. Or if you don't feel like using your calculator app at all, use the Siri function on your iPhone and say, "Hey Siri, what's 20% of 30?" and it will give you the answer.

You can learn about more iPhone calculator quick tips here.

Do you feel the need to tip someone when a tablet with tip amounts is suddenly spun around at you? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

