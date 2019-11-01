Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Incredible dog rings doorbell after accidentally getting locked out

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

This is one fantastic Fido.

A remarkable dog has gone viral after images of her surfaced ringing her owners' doorbell with her nose after she accidentally got locked outside.

Chika, a Labrador mix, used her snout to hit the buzzer on the home of her owners, Robert and Angelia Fox, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

When Robert Fox was locking up his home in McDonough, Ga., on Oct. 28, he forgot one important thing, but it wouldn't be until the earlier hours that he would be reminded of it. (Credit: Caters News Agency)

When Robert Fox was locking up his home in McDonough, Ga., on Oct. 28, he forgot one important thing, but it wouldn't be until the earlier hours that he would be reminded of it. (Credit: Caters News Agency)

Chika, who lives in McDonough, Ga., was seen on the couple's Ring home video camera hopping on her hind legs to tap the buzzer. She was not successful the first time, but got the buzzer to ring on her second attempt.

HILARIOUS VIDEO SHOWS LION CUB SPOOKING HER MOM

Neither Robert nor Angelia heard the bell, but they eventually realized that Chika was not in the house and she was brought inside — hopefully to lots of belly rubs and treats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia