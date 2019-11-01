Incredible dog rings doorbell after accidentally getting locked out

This is one fantastic Fido.

A remarkable dog has gone viral after images of her surfaced ringing her owners' doorbell with her nose after she accidentally got locked outside.

Chika, a Labrador mix, used her snout to hit the buzzer on the home of her owners, Robert and Angelia Fox, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Chika, who lives in McDonough, Ga., was seen on the couple's Ring home video camera hopping on her hind legs to tap the buzzer. She was not successful the first time, but got the buzzer to ring on her second attempt.

Neither Robert nor Angelia heard the bell, but they eventually realized that Chika was not in the house and she was brought inside — hopefully to lots of belly rubs and treats.

