How to use Siri without saying ‘Hey’

Do you ever wish that you could activate Siri without having to say "Hey" first every time? Well, it's your lucky day.

Our favorite virtual assistant on Apple devices got a much-needed upgrade with iOS 17.

To update your iPhone to iOS 17, follow these steps

Make sure your iPhone is compatible with iOS 17. You can find out which iPhone models are compatible with iOS 17 here.

Back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer first. This will ensure that you have a copy of your important data in case something goes wrong during the update process.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update . You will see the current version of iOS installed on your iPhone and whether an update is available.

> > . You will see the current version of iOS installed on your iPhone and whether an update is available. Tap on Download and Install to start downloading iOS 17. The download size may vary depending on your device and the previous version of iOS.

and Install to start downloading iOS 17. The download size may vary depending on your device and the previous version of iOS. After the download is complete, tap on Install Now to begin the installation process. Your iPhone will restart and show a progress bar on the screen.

to begin the installation process. Your iPhone will restart and show a progress bar on the screen. Wait for the installation to finish. Do not disconnect your iPhone from the power source or Wi-Fi network during this time.

After the installation is complete, your iPhone will restart again and show a Hello screen. Follow the onscreen instructions to set up iOS 17

With iOS 17, you can also now finally make back-to-back requests without needing to say "Siri" again and again when you want something.

How to enable Siri instead of Hey Siri on your iPhone

Go to Settings

Scroll down and tap Siri & Search

Tap on Listen for and select Siri. This will allow you to activate Siri by just saying her name, without the "Hey" prefix.

While we’re calling out to Siri, here is a useful new tip to read an article out loud for you that you can ask her to do.

How to use Siri to read articles in Safari

Next, here's how to get Siri to read entire articles in Safari. This is pretty amazing when you put it to use.

Go to the Safari app and click it

and click it Then go to the webpage you want Siri to read. As long as the site has Reader Available in the web address bar, you can have Siri read the content on a page to you by just saying, "Siri, read this article to me," and Siri will begin reading it

you want Siri to read. As long as the site has in the web address bar, you can have Siri read the content on a page to you by just saying, and Siri will begin reading it Or, if you want to enable Siri manually, you can click the icon next to the left of where it says Reader Available

next to the left of where it says Reader Available A pop-up window will appear. Click on Listen to Page

It will then begin reading the page to you automatically

the page to you automatically There are Listening controls, so you can fast forward, pause, resume, and rewind from the lock screen

Kurt's key takeaways

Siri has come a long way since its debut in 2011. You can now activate Siri without saying "Hey" every time, make back-to-back requests, and have Siri read articles to you in Safari. This is a great way to get caught up on the news by listening to articles instead of reading them.

