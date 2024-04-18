How to zoom in and out on PC

Have you ever found yourself squinting at your computer screen to decipher tiny text or make out the details of an image? Well, you’re not alone.

Fortunately, there’s a nifty trick that can save your eyes: zooming in. It’s a simple yet effective way to enhance your browsing experience, whether you’re working, shopping or just surfing the web.

If you want to zoom in and out on browser text on a Mac, we've got those step-by-step instructions here.

How to use the keyboard to zoom in and out on a PC

Let’s start with the basics. If you need a quick zoom in or out on your browser window on your PC, here's how to do it.

Just hold down one of the Control keys and press the Plus (+) or Minus (-) key to zoom in and out, respectively.

How to use your mouse wheel to zoom in and out on a PC

Prefer using your mouse to zoom in and out? No problem.

Hold down Control again, but this time, use your mouse wheel .

again, but this time, use your . Scroll up to zoom in and down to zoom out. This method gives you the same control as the keyboard method, with a twist of your wrist.

The Magnifier: Beyond the browser

Sometimes, you need to see more than just the browser text on your PC.

For full-screen magnification, hold down the Windows button and press the Plus (+) key.

This will open the Magnifier tool.

The Magnifier Tool allows you to zoom in and out by pressing the Plus (+) or Minus (-).

You can also move your cursor to the edges of the screen to navigate around.

When you’re done, simply click the X on the window to exit zoom mode.

Kurt's key takeaways

Zooming in on your computer screen is more than just a trick; it’s a way to adapt technology to your needs. Whether it’s for accessibility or comfort, the ability to zoom in and out with ease ensures that everything you need to see is within view. So the next time you’re struggling to read that small print or want a closer look at a web page, remember these simple shortcuts.

