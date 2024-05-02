Expand / Collapse search
TECH

How to shut down Facebook’s nosy ‘People You May Know’ suggestions

These steps can help you enjoy Facebook without interruption of unsolicited suggestions

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
How to hide Facebook's ‘People You May Know’ feature Video

How to hide Facebook's ‘People You May Know’ feature

Permanently disabling the "People You May Know" feature is not an option.

Are you tired of Facebook’s constant nudges about people they think you may know? Facebook employs algorithms that analyze your engagement patterns, your uploaded contact lists and your existing friends to suggest potential new connections. 

These suggestions appear in your "People You May Know" section, which can be found in your News Feed or under the Friends tab.

While Facebook's goal is to encourage more connections, increasing users' likelihood of using the platform, this feature might seem annoying if you are not interested in expanding your friend list.

People you may know 1

The "People You May Know" feature on Facebook (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to temporarily hide the ‘People You May Know’ feature on Facebook

Unfortunately, Facebook doesn't offer an option to disable the "People You May Know" feature permanently. However, you can temporarily hide it, which prevents it from appearing in your News Feed for some time. Follow these steps to hide the "People You May Know" feature on Facebook. 

How to disable ‘People You May Know’ notifications on the Facebook app

  • Open the Facebook app
  • Tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner
  • Scroll down to find and tap Settings & Privacy
  • Tap Settings
People you may know 2

Steps to disable "People You May Know" notifications on Facebook (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Click Notifications
  • Look for "People You May Know" and toggle off the "Allow Notifications on Facebook" option
  • Confirm your choice by clicking Turn Off
PEOPLE YOU may know 3

How to disable ‘People You May Know’ notifications on Facebook on your computer

Now, let’s sort out those notifications on your computer:

  • Log into your Facebook account
  • Click on your profile picture in the top right corner
people you may know 4

  • Click on Settings & Privacy

People you may know 5

  • Then tap Settings
People you may know 6

  • Scroll to Notifications and click on it
People you may know 7

  • Find People You May Know and toggle it off

people you know 8

  • Toggling off "Allow Notifications on Facebook" will turn off all notification forms, including push notifications, emails and text messages.
People you know 9

While Facebook hasn’t provided a specific time frame for how long the feature will remain hidden, it typically stays out of sight for a substantial period before reappearing.

We contacted Facebook about the "People You May Know" feature but did not hear back from the social media company.

Kurt's key takeaways

With these simple steps, you can enjoy a Facebook experience without the interruption of unsolicited suggestions. It’s all about personalizing your social media to suit your preferences and comfort.

How do you feel about social media platforms using algorithms to suggest connections? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

