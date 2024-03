Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Group texts can be a convenient way to stay in touch with multiple people simultaneously. However, sometimes, you may find yourself in a group chat by mistake. Group chats can also be a pain if you constantly receive notifications, interrupting your focus on other tasks.

You can leave a group chat pretty easily if you're an iPhone user. But before we cover that, let's review how to create group chats first. Also, if you are an Android user, here's how to leave a group chat on your device.

How to create a group text on an iPhone

It's surprisingly easy to create a group text on an iPhone. First, make sure that your device has the latest version of iOS or iPadOS .

Open the iMessage app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Once you open iMessage, click the compose icon in the upper right-hand corner

in the upper right-hand corner Next, type in the contact names or phone numbers of anyone you want to be in the group text

of anyone you want to be in the group text Next, type your message into the message field

into the To send the group text, simply tap the up arrow (located next to the text input area)

To add someone to a group message, they must be using an Apple device. If you want to add someone who is using a non-Apple device, you’ll need to create a new group message. This new group message will use SMS/MMS by default since someone in the group is using a non-Apple device.

Note: Your texts will only appear blue by default if everyone in the group chat is using an iPhone. All texts will appear green if anyone in the group has an Android instead.

How to add others to the group text on an iPhone

Here's how to add additional people to an already existing group text.

Open the iMessage app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap on the group text you want to add someone to

you want to add someone to Tap the group icons at the top of the thread

at the top of the thread Scroll down and tap the gray arrow icon to the right of the contacts

Then tap Add Contact

Type the contact that you want to add

that you want to add Tap Done

How to leave a group text you created on iPhone

Open the iMessage app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap on the group text that you want to leave that you created

that you want to leave that you created Tap the group icons at the top of the thread

at the top of the thread Scroll down and tap "Leave this Conversation"

If you’re using iOS 14 or earlier, tap the Info button, then select "Leave this Conversation"

How to leave a group text someone else created

Open the iMessage app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap on the group text you want to leave

you want to leave Tap the group icons at the top of the thread

at the top of the thread If you want to leave the group text permanently, simply tap "Delete and Block this Conversation"

Alternatively, if you want to stay in the group chat but avoid notifications, you can enable "Hide Alerts"

Deleting a group text you created

If you’re the one who created the group and want to delete it entirely, follow these steps.

Open the iMessage app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Find the group text you want to delete

you want to delete Swipe left and tap delete

and tap Confirm by clicking Delete

Delete and block MMS group spam messages

In iOS 17 and later, you can delete and block an entire group MMS (multimedia messaging service) message. It allows you to send multimedia content such as pictures, videos and audio messages in addition to standard text messages. Here's how to delete and block an MMS group message.

In an MMS group conversation, tap the group name or number of participants at the top to open the detailed view

or of participants at the top to open the detailed view Tap the group icons at the top of the thread

at the top of the thread Tap Delete and Block this Conversation

Note: You can only remove someone from a group message if the group consists of four or more people, and everyone is using an Apple device (such as an iPhone or iPad). Also, you can only add someone to a group message that already includes three or more people. You cannot add someone to a message conversation that you’re already having with just one other person.

Kurt's key takeaways

Group chats can be a mixed bag. On one hand, they’re super convenient for coordinating with friends or colleagues. But on the other hand, they can quickly become overwhelming if you find yourself stuck in a never-ending flurry of messages. Your iPhone has your back, though. Whether you want to kick off a group chat, keep it under control or gracefully exit, there are tools at your disposal. It’s all about finding that sweet spot between staying connected and preserving your sanity.

