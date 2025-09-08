How to protect your privacy at hotels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You don't have to be a celebrity to want hotel privacy. Many guests, like Carol from Wisconsin, wonder if hidden cameras or security lapses could affect their next trip.

The good news: most hotels value guest privacy because it's central to their business. Still, being aware and taking a few smart steps can give you extra peace of mind during your stay.

The bottom line on hotel privacy: Risk is low, but awareness helps

Hotels do not place cameras in guest rooms. Surveillance usually exists only in public spaces like lobbies, elevators or hallways. Even so, it's worth learning how to check your surroundings and spot potential issues before settling in.

How to do a hotel room sweep for hidden cameras

Start by inspecting your room:

Shine your phone's flashlight in dark corners . Camera lenses reflect light.

. Camera lenses reflect light. Check common hiding spots: smoke detectors, alarm clocks, USB chargers, lamps and picture frames.

smoke detectors, alarm clocks, USB chargers, lamps and picture frames. Try the fingernail mirror test: touch your fingernail to a mirror. If the reflection meets your nail without a gap, it could be two-way glass.

touch your fingernail to a mirror. If the reflection meets your nail without a gap, it could be two-way glass. Listen for faint buzzing or clicks that might come from disguised devices.

Use your smartphone to detect hidden devices in hotels

Your smartphone can help uncover suspicious devices.

Open your camera app to spot infrared lights. Many hidden cameras emit IR that shows up on screens.

Many hidden cameras emit IR that shows up on screens. Use scanning apps like Fing to check the Wi-Fi network for unusual device names like "IP Camera." Remember: not all devices will appear.

High-tech tools for finding hidden cameras in hotels

For longer trips or high-security situations, dedicated devices add reassurance:

IR lens detectors locate hidden camera reflections.

locate hidden camera reflections. RF (radio-frequency) scanners pick up wireless signals from covert devices.

These gadgets complement a manual sweep; they don't replace it.

Hidden camera detector apps for iPhone and Android

If you're worried about hidden cameras during a hotel stay, several iOS and Android apps claim to help, though their accuracy and costs vary.

iOS

Hidden Camera Detector - Peek (Kupertino Labs) Has a clean interface and a high user rating. But some users say it only scans the Wi‑Fi network and may prompt a subscription to see results.

Has a clean interface and a high user rating. But some users say it only scans the Wi‑Fi network and may prompt a subscription to see results. Spy Camera Scanner (AI APPS SRL)Promises IR signal detection and Bluetooth scanning. Simple, but again, the full functionality is gated behind a subscription.

Android

Hidden Camera Detector (FutureApps) Uses your phone's magnetic sensor to alert you near electronics and also scans for infrared light. But reviews suggest the free version can feel gimmicky, especially for magnetic detection.

Uses your phone's magnetic sensor to alert you near electronics and also scans for infrared light. But reviews suggest the free version can feel gimmicky, especially for magnetic detection. Camera Detector: Hidden Spy (AppVillage Global)Offers a combo of Wi‑Fi scanning, magnetic sensor detection and metal detection, plus tips on common hiding spots. Visible complaints include relentless ads and paywalls.

What to do if you find a hidden camera in your hotel

Do not remove or tamper with the device.

Document with photos.

Notify hotel management immediately. Platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo ban undisclosed cameras.

For serious concerns, contact law enforcement before contacting the property owner.

Smart security habits for every stage of your stay

From check-in to check-out, taking a few simple precautions can help protect your privacy and keep you in control.

1) Before you arrive

Call ahead and ask:

24/7 security: Confirm whether the hotel has round-the-clock protection.

Confirm whether the hotel has round-the-clock protection. Guest floor access: Ask if elevators and hallways are restricted to key holders.

2) While you check in

Incognito listing: Request to be listed as "incognito" or use an alias.

Request to be listed as "incognito" or use an alias. Visitor control: Let staff know you are not expecting visitors.

3) While in your room

Do Not Disturb: Ask the operator to block outside calls to your room line.

Ask the operator to block outside calls to your room line. Mobile phone: Use your cell phone instead of the in-room phone.

Use your cell phone instead of the in-room phone. Door security: Lock your door and use deadbolts or extra latches.

Lock your door and use deadbolts or extra latches. Window privacy: Close curtains and cover the peephole with tape or a sticker.

Close curtains and cover the peephole with tape or a sticker. Sensitive transactions: Avoid banking or entering private logins on public Wi-Fi whenever possible.

Avoid banking or entering private logins on whenever possible. VPN protection: Use a VPN when on hotel Wi-Fi to encrypt your connection and keep browsing private.

For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

Pro Tip: Install strong antivirus protection on all your devices before your trip. Use it to block malware, phishing attempts and other threats that often spread through hotel Wi-Fi.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

4) When away from your room

Secure extra keycards: Keep any spares locked in the room safe to prevent misuse.

Keep any spares locked in the room safe to prevent misuse. Rely on hotel safes when needed: Electronic safes are generally secure, but you can also log valuables with staff for an extra layer of protection.

Electronic safes are generally secure, but you can also log valuables with staff for an extra layer of protection. Use built-in anti-theft tools for devices: Features like Find My iPhone or Find My Device (Android/Windows) help you locate or remotely wipe phones, laptops and tablets if they're stolen.

Try additional anti-theft apps: Tools such as iAlertU for MacBooks and PreyProject.com for Android and Windows laptops can add extra protection. Some even send you a photo if someone tampers with your device.

Kurt's key takeaways

Your privacy matters, whether you're staying one night or a full week. Most hotels respect guests, but technology has made it easier for bad actors to abuse trust. With these tips, apps and gadgets, you can stay in control and protect yourself.

Would you feel safer if hotels were required to disclose their guest privacy and security practices before you book? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

