How this new heavy-duty drone can carry up to 88 pounds of cargo like it’s a feather

​​Imagine if there was a super heavy-duty drone that could carry your hefty packages to any destination, no matter how far or how rough the terrain is.

That’s what the new DJI FlyCart 30 promises to do for you. It’s a drone that combines speed, durability and intelligence.

The heavy-duty drone by the numbers

The DJI FlyCart 30 can carry up to 66 pounds of payload with dual batteries or up to 88 pounds with a single battery.

It can fly up to 17 miles without payload or up to 10 miles with full payload. It can also reach a maximum speed of 45 mph or a cruising speed of 34 mph.

Cargo can be loaded in either of two ways

If there is a nice and flat spot for the drone to land, then it can simply open its cargo case and place your package there.

But what if there is no good landing spot? It can attach your package to a tether connected to a motorized winch on the belly of the drone and lower it down to the ground. The FC30 is able to hover in place as the remotely located pilot lowers the cargo into place.

All-weather durability

But that’s not all. The DJI FlyCart 30 is also built to withstand harsh weather conditions and high altitudes. It can operate in temperatures ranging from minus 4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit and fly up to 19,685 feet above sea level. It has an IP55 protection rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water jets. It can also handle wind speeds up to 27 mph.

Smart and safe features

The DJI FlyCart 30 also boasts a strong and stable signal, thanks to its DJI O3 video transmission system. It can transmit high-quality video over up to 12 miles with low latency and interference. It also supports 4G-enhanced video transmission, which can work with DJI O3 to maintain signal stability in complex environments.

Additionally, it supports dual-operator mode, which allows two operators to share control of the drone and the payload. It also has a high-resolution FPV gimbal camera, which provides a clear and immersive view of the flight.

A comprehensive safety package

The DJI FlyCart 30 is not only powerful. It's also smart and safe. It has a multi-level redundancy system, which ensures flight safety even if a single battery fails. It also has an integrated parachute, which can deploy at low altitudes and land the drone safely in case of an emergency.

It also has intelligent obstacle sensing, which uses radars and binocular vision to detect and avoid obstacles in multiple directions. It also has an ADS-B signal receiver, which warns of nearby crewed aircraft.

Easy to use and configure

The DJI FlyCart 30 is also easy to use and configure. It has a foldable design, which makes it easy to transport and store. It comes with a 70 L EPP case, which protects the drone and the payload. It also has a winch system that allows the drone to lower or raise the payload without landing.

It also supports fully automatic operations, which can be managed by the DJI Pilot 2 app, the DJI DeliveryHub platform and the Health Management System.

Kurt's key takeaways

The DJI FlyCart 30 can carry heavy packages to any destination, no matter how far or how rough the terrain is. It can also withstand harsh weather conditions and high altitudes while maintaining a strong and stable signal. It has a multi-level redundancy system, an integrated parachute and intelligent obstacle sensing to ensure flight safety. It also supports dual-operator mode, fully automatic operations and a winch system to make the delivery process easier and more efficient.

How could you see using a drone like this in your life? Are you willing to trust a drone to deliver your heavy packages? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

