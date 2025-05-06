How to make sure you can fly after the REAL ID deadline arrives

As of today, May 7, 2025, the long-awaited REAL ID requirement is officially in effect across the United States.

After years of delays and mounting anticipation, travelers must now show a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, a valid passport or another federally approved form of identification to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities.

The rush to comply has led to packed DMVs, long lines and plenty of confusion about what's actually required, especially among retired military members.

Fred from Oklahoma summed up the concerns many are feeling in a recent email to us.

"With the May 7th deadline for everyone to have a REAL ID approaching, it may be time to do a story on the possible impact on retired military. Back in April 2024, a story made many of us nervous or angry. Apparently there was some glitch in TSA software reading an 'indefinite' expiration date. Those of us over 65 have a retired ID that never expires.

"It was suggested that TSA's solution was to no longer accept our ID as an alternative form of REAL ID. It angers us because our ID allows access to military installations, but we're not allowed to fly? At any rate, there has been no follow-up article that either says the glitch was fixed or dismisses the TSA radical solution.... Maybe you can shed some light on this."

Let's break down what's changed, answer Fred's question and walk you through exactly how to get a REAL ID if you still need one.

What is the REAL ID and why is it required now?

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 to strengthen security standards for state-issued IDs, following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission. Starting today, anyone 18 or older must show a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or state ID (look for a star in the upper corner), a valid passport or another TSA-approved form of identification to board domestic flights or access certain federal buildings. If you don't have one of these, you may be turned away at airport security, even if you've used your current ID for years.

Will retired military IDs still work at TSA checkpoints?

Good news for Fred and other retired military members: Defense Department-issued IDs, including Common Access Cards, Uniformed Services ID cards and older retiree and family member cards, are still accepted by TSA for domestic airline travel. This includes cards with "INDEF" (indefinite) expiration dates, despite past confusion and software glitches.

However, travelers have reported occasional issues at some airports, where TSA's system may misread the "INDEF" date as expired. In those cases, TSA officers may ask for another acceptable form of ID, such as a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a passport. If you have no other ID, a supervisor may review your document and allow you to proceed, but expect possible delays.

The bottom line is that military retiree and dependent ID cards remain valid for flying domestically as of today. If you have experienced problems in the past, it's wise to bring a backup form of ID if possible.

What happens if you don't have a REAL ID yet?

If you show up at the airport today with a standard driver's license that isn't REAL ID compliant, and you don't have a passport or other approved ID, you could face delays, extra screening or even be denied entry at the security checkpoint. TSA is urging travelers to check their IDs before heading to the airport.

However, if you have a valid Global Entry card, you do not need to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly domestically after May 7, 2025. The Global Entry card is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler card that meets federal identification standards and is explicitly accepted by TSA as an alternative to a REAL ID. This means you can use your Global Entry card at TSA checkpoints to verify your identity when flying within the United States. Other DHS Trusted Traveler cards, like NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST, are also accepted as alternatives.

Important: Although the Global Entry card is officially accepted, some travelers have reported occasional confusion among TSA agents. To avoid delays, consider carrying an additional form of ID, such as a U.S. passport or passport card.

By using your Global Entry card, you can bypass the need to visit the DMV for a REAL ID and still comply with TSA identification requirements for domestic air travel.

How to get a REAL ID

If you still need a REAL ID, here's how to get started. Even after the deadline, you can still apply and use your current license for driving and non-federal purposes.

1. Check your current ID

Look for a star (gold, black, or in some states, a bear with a star) at the top of your license or state ID.

If you see it, you're already REAL ID compliant.

2. Gather your documents

Requirements vary by state, but you'll typically need:

Proof of identity (valid, unexpired U.S. passport or birth certificate)

(valid, unexpired U.S. passport or birth certificate) Proof of Social Security number (Social Security card, W-2 or paystub with full SSN)

(Social Security card, W-2 or paystub with full SSN) Two proofs of address (utility bills, bank statements, lease/mortgage, etc.)

(utility bills, bank statements, lease/mortgage, etc.) Proof of lawful status (if not a U.S. citizen)

Pro tip: If your name has changed (due to marriage, divorce, etc.), bring legal proof (marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order).

3. Make an appointment

Visit your state DMV's website to schedule a REAL ID appointment.

Appointments may be scarce due to high demand, but keep checking as many states add new slots daily and are opening offices earlier or on extra days to help.

4. Go to the DMV

Bring all required documents

Fill out the application (some states let you start this online)

Get your photo taken and pay the fee (varies by state, usually $20-$60).

5. Receive your REAL ID

Some states issue the card on the spot, others mail it to you.

Make sure you get your new card before your next flight.

What if you have a passport?

A valid U.S. passport or passport card is always accepted for domestic flights. If you have one, you do not need a REAL ID to fly, but you will need it for federal facilities that require a REAL ID for entry. If you're traveling soon, double-check your identification and give yourself plenty of time at the airport. For the latest updates and a full list of acceptable IDs, visit the TSA website.

What if you miss the deadline?

You can still get a REAL ID after May 7, but you won't be able to use your old license for air travel until you do. In the meantime, you'll need a valid passport or other approved ID to fly.

Kurt's key takeaways

The REAL ID deadline has finally arrived, and it's understandable if you're feeling a little overwhelmed by all the changes. Whether you're a frequent flyer or just want to be ready for an unexpected trip, making sure you have the right ID is now more important than ever. If you're a retired military member, it's reassuring to know your military ID is still accepted, but bringing a backup is always a smart move just in case.

