How to get Fox News headlines on your iPhone lock screen

You'll need to update to the iOS 16 Apple operating system

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Readers can now get their Fox News headlines right on their iPhone's lock screen! Here's how to do it.

First, you'll need to download the iOS 16 Apple operating system and update your Fox News app. 

To update the operating system, if you haven't already done so: under "Settings," select "General," then "Software Update," and iOS 16.0 will appear as an "Available Update."

To update your Fox News app, open the "App Store" application, then tap "Search" on the bottom-right corner, and search for Fox News. Tap on the Fox News icon in the search results, then tap "UPDATE." (If it says "OPEN" instead, it's already updated to the most current version.) Open the app to launch it.

Next, swipe down from the top-left side of the screen to view the iPhone lock screen. Tap and hold it until the screen pops up with a button that says "Customize" and a plus sign in a blue circle appears at the bottom right.

Hit the "plus" sign and add a wallpaper.

Hit the "plus" sign and add a wallpaper. (Fox News)

Select "Add Widgets" and scroll to search for the Fox News widget

Add the Fox News app widget to the iPhone's lock screen.

Add the Fox News app widget to the iPhone's lock screen. (Fox News)

Tap or drag to add the widget to the bar below the time. 

Hit "Done" on the top right to save it.

Hit "Done" on the top right to save it. (Fox News)

Once you've added the widget, tap "Done" in the top right-hand corner to save the widget and wallpaper and "Set as Wallpaper Pair."

The screen should look like this when all steps are completed.

The screen should look like this when all steps are completed. (Fox News)

That's it! Now you'll be able to read Fox News headlines as soon as you pull up your phone.

The headlines update automatically. Tap the headline to read the full story on your Fox News app.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.