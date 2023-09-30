Expand / Collapse search
TECH

How to customize Alexa’s voice, Wake Word and Hunches

This is how to give Alexa a new name and teach her to stop interrupting you

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
How to spice up your Amazon Alexa device Video

How to spice up your Amazon Alexa device

Feel like your smart home assistant needs a bit of an upgrade? Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson shares steps on how you can change your Amazon Alexa's name and accent. 

Ever felt that your smart home assistant's voice doesn't quite match your aesthetic or mood? Well, Alexa is lending an ear to your preferences. There's a charm in personalizing every tiny detail of our gadgets, and Amazon's Alexa isn't one to be left behind.  

First up, here's how you can adjust her accent. 

Changing Alexa's accent 

  • Open the Alexa app and tap on the Devices tab
Screenshot of apps on phone- arrow pointing at Amazon Alexa app

Open your Amazon Alexa app on your device. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Navigate to Echo and Alexa
Screenshot of Alexa app, arrow pointing to Echo and Alexa in the app

Find Echo and Alexa on the screen. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Select the device whose voice you want to alter.
  • Then select STATUS. 
  • Scroll down to Alexa's voice, and tap it.
  • Now, choose your desired accent. For instance, you can select British 2 by clicking the round circle next to it.
  • Tap the back arrow in the upper left-hand corner of the screen to exit.
Screenshots of Alexa app, showing device you want to choose, status, Alexa's voice and accent to choose from

Choose which device you want to change, select STATUS, then click Alexa's voice, choose the accent you want, and then tap the back arrow. (CyberGuy.com)

Wake up to a new name 

Maybe "Alexa" feels a tad too mainstream for you now. How about waking up your device with a more unique call? There are a few options to choose from, but for this example, we'll go with "Ziggy." 

  • Launch the Alexa app, and head straight to the Devices menu, and tap it
Screenshot of apps on phone, arrow pointing to Alexa app, arrow pointing to devices in the app

Open the Alexa app and go to the Devices menu. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Tap Echo & Alexa.
  • Then Choose the Echo device that's about to get a name change.
  • Scroll down and click STATUS.
  • Then, scroll down and click on Wake Word.
Instructions on changing Alexa's name

Select Echo & Alexa, choose which device you want to change. Click STATUS, and then click Wake Word. (CyberGuy.com)

  • A list appears. You'll want to select Ziggy.
  • Tap the back arrow in the upper left-hand corner of the screen to exit.
Screenshot of choosing Ziggy smart speaker

Select Ziggy, and then click the back arrow.  (CyberGuy.com)

Just like that, your former Alexa smart speaker is now the Ziggy smart speaker. 

Turning off intuitive insights 

Ever felt that Alexa is getting a bit too intuitive? It's understandable, since she can do things for you based on what you usually do, thanks to Alexa Hunches. For instance, when you say, "Goodnight," she will offer to turn off the lights if that's what you usually do, or you can let her act on her hunches without asking you first. So, if her hunches are more eerie than endearing, here's how to switch them off: 

  • Launch the Alexa app, find More at the screen's base, and tap it.

Open the Alexa app and select More.  (CyberGuy.com)

  • Jump into Settings, scroll down till you spot Hunches, and tap it.
Go to settings in Amazon Alexa app and select Hunches

Go to Settings, scroll down and then select Hunches. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Tap the setting's wheel icon in the upper right corner.
  • Then toggle off the Hunches Suggestions, and voilà, hunches take a break. You'll notice it's grayed out.
Turn off the Hunches suggestions and wait for a little bit then it will be set up

Toggle off Hunches Suggestions. (CyberGuy.com)

Kurt's key takeaways 

At last, Amazon's Alexa has taken a stride toward individuality by allowing us to tailor her accent to match our preferences. From British charm to a unique wake word like "Ziggy," the process is as simple as a few taps in the Alexa app. And for those moments when Alexa’s intuition feels a bit too much, you can now effortlessly turn off Hunches Suggestions, putting you in control of your smart assistant’s behavior once and for all. 

If you could give Alexa any new feature, what would it be? Maybe she answers in puns and dad jokes? Or perhaps sings lullabies in an operatic voice? The more creative, the better! Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact 

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.