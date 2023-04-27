How to block a phone number on your smartphone

There are tons of reasons why you'd want to block a phone number. Maybe you got a spam call and want to make sure that you don't get another call from that same number. Or maybe you don't want to hear from someone anymore.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Whatever your reasoning is, you have a right to know how to prevent someone from calling you. That's why I have provided the steps below to show you how to quickly block a phone number, whether you have an iPhone or Android.

How to block a phone number on an iPhone

There are two ways that you can block a number in your phone. If you want to block a random number that has called you, follow these steps.

Open your Phone app (the green one with the telephone icon)

(the green one with the telephone icon) Tap Recents at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen When you see the phone number you want to block, tap the lowercase "i" to the right of the number

to the right of the number Scroll to the bottom and select Block this Caller

Click Block Contact to confirm

If you want to block a number that you have saved as a contact, follow these steps:

Open your Phone app (the green one with the telephone icon)

(the green one with the telephone icon) Click Contacts at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen Select the name of the Contact you wish to block

of the Contact you wish to block Scroll to the bottom and select Block this Caller

Click Block Contact to confirm

BALANCING THE PROS AND CONS OF SOCIAL MEDIA SCREEN TIME

How to block a phone number on an Android

On an Android, you can block a contact and block unknown numbers. Here's how to block a contact.

Open your Phone app

Tap the 3 vertical dots and select Call History

and select Tap a call from the number you want to block.

Tap Block/report spam

To block unknown numbers, do the following:

Open your Phone app

Tap the 3 vertical dots

Go to Settings and select Blocked Numbers

and select Turn on Unknown

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Need more help figuring out how to block a number? Let us know if you have any questions.

FOR MORE OF MY TIPS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.