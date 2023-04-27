How to block a phone number on your smartphone
Stop unwanted contacts from interrupting your privacy
There are tons of reasons why you'd want to block a phone number. Maybe you got a spam call and want to make sure that you don't get another call from that same number. Or maybe you don't want to hear from someone anymore.
Whatever your reasoning is, you have a right to know how to prevent someone from calling you. That's why I have provided the steps below to show you how to quickly block a phone number, whether you have an iPhone or Android.
How to block a phone number on an iPhone
There are two ways that you can block a number in your phone. If you want to block a random number that has called you, follow these steps.
- Open your Phone app (the green one with the telephone icon)
- Tap Recents at the bottom of the screen
- When you see the phone number you want to block, tap the lowercase "i" to the right of the number
- Scroll to the bottom and select Block this Caller
- Click Block Contact to confirm
If you want to block a number that you have saved as a contact, follow these steps:
- Open your Phone app (the green one with the telephone icon)
- Click Contacts at the bottom of the screen
- Select the name of the Contact you wish to block
- Scroll to the bottom and select Block this Caller
- Click Block Contact to confirm
How to block a phone number on an Android
On an Android, you can block a contact and block unknown numbers. Here's how to block a contact.
- Open your Phone app
- Tap the 3 vertical dots and select Call History
- Tap a call from the number you want to block.
- Tap Block/report spam
To block unknown numbers, do the following:
- Open your Phone app
- Tap the 3 vertical dots
- Go to Settings and select Blocked Numbers
- Turn on Unknown
Need more help figuring out how to block a number? Let us know if you have any questions.
