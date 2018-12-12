Google reveals 2018's top searches

World Cup. "Black Panther." Election Results. Meghan Markle.

Those are some of the top trending searches for 2018 as determined by Google.

Google chooses the top-trending searches in the world over the past 12 months by looking at what terms had the highest spikes in traffic as compared to the previous year.

As the year comes to a close, Google's list is a recap of sorts for what topics and news events were most fascinating for hundreds of millions of Internet users worldwide.

The global top trending searches list is almost entirely dominated by celebrity deaths: Mac Miller, Anthony Bourdain, Stephen Hawking, Stan Lee, Kate Spade, XXXTentacion and Avicii.

Major events like Hurricanes Florence and Michael, the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, the Mega Millions lottery drawing, the royal wedding and the government shutdown all made Google's worldwide "news" list.

No real surprises on Google's list of top trending people searched in 2018, which includes Markle, Demi Lovato, Sylvester Stallone, Logan Paul, Khloe Kardashian, Stormy Daniels and Cardi B.

Films like "Black Panther," "Deadpool 2," "Venom," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" topped the search giant's movies list, while Lovato, Cardi B, Daniel Kublbock, Travis Scott and Rick Ross were the top trending musicians.

Google also breaks out a range of more specific trending search lists for the United States, including Diets (dominated by Keto, Dubrow, Noom, Carnivore and Mediterranean), Fashion Brands (Fashion Nova, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Givenchy and Gucci) and GIFs (Fortnite, Default Dance, Dilly Dilly, Orange Justice and Black Panther).

In America, the top "news" list also includes "Olympic medal count."