'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott backtracks on AI after calling it a 'technological

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Close up of Ridley Scott

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Film director Sir Ridley Scott attends AOL BUILD Series: Drew Goddard and Sir Ridley Scott, "The Martian" at AOL Studios In New York on January 4, 2016 in New York City.  (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) (Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- 'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott backtracks on AI after calling it a 'technical hydrogen bomb'
- US, UK and Australia take next step in integrating AI defense systems
- Maria Bartiromo interviews lifelike artificial intelligence clone

ROLE REVERSAL: Ridley Scott is promising incredible action with "Gladiator II" and was apparently willing to use artificial intelligence to achieve his goal.

The rhino featured in Gladiator II

The rhino featured in Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

INTEGRATED: The latest technology integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in "contested environments" has passed the test following trials conducted by the U.S., U.K. and Australia's military alliance, AUKUS, officials said Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deliver remarks on the Australia - United Kingdom - U.S. (AUKUS) partnership, after a trilateral meeting, at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California U.S. March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deliver remarks on the Australia - United Kingdom - U.S. (AUKUS) partnership, after a trilateral meeting, at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California U.S. March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

BOT OR NOT?: Delphi co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian designed an artificial intelligence clone of himself that told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo all about itself.

Maria-Bartiromo

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo chats with Dara Ladjevardian (L) and his clone (R) on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' (FOX Business) (Fox Business)

This article was written by Fox News staff.