'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott backtracks on AI after calling it a 'technological

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- 'Gladiator II' director Ridley Scott backtracks on AI after calling it a 'technical hydrogen bomb'

- US, UK and Australia take next step in integrating AI defense systems

- Maria Bartiromo interviews lifelike artificial intelligence clone

ROLE REVERSAL: Ridley Scott is promising incredible action with "Gladiator II" and was apparently willing to use artificial intelligence to achieve his goal.

INTEGRATED: The latest technology integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in "contested environments" has passed the test following trials conducted by the U.S., U.K. and Australia's military alliance, AUKUS, officials said Friday.

BOT OR NOT?: Delphi co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian designed an artificial intelligence clone of himself that told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo all about itself.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.