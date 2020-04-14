Foxconn workers in China face daily temperature checks, thermal screenings

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Workers at factories in China are being subjected to stringent surveillance in the wake of the novel coronavirus, as the country cautiously restarts its manufacturing sector.

At one of Foxconn’s iPhone-making factories in Zhengzhou, workers are placed in teams of 20 that stick together night and day to facilitate health surveillance, reports The Washington Post.

Factory workers are issues face masks at the beginning of each shift and they must have their temperatures checked as well.

The workers sit on tables with tall dividers to separate them during their lunch breaks.

In addition, the cafeteria seats have reportedly been labeled with QR codes for workers to scan so the manufacturing company has a record of who sat where and when for meals.

Workers must leave their coats and bags in a spot to be disinfected at their dorms, as well.

The company has set up an infrared video camera that can track employees’ body temperatures as they walk by, according to the Post.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 25,000 people have died from the virus in the United States.

Foxconn told the Post in a statement that it was implementing “all recommended health and hygiene practices . . . including the use of nucleic acid tests and chest X-rays when required.” The company also it has produced 10 million surgical masks to date, with a goal of making 2 million a day for internal use.

