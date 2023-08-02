Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter
Published

Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter: Restaurant robot backlash, AI regulation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
‘NO THANK YOU’: Community chides struggling restaurant owner who hired a robot Video

‘NO THANK YOU’: Community chides struggling restaurant owner who hired a robot

A restaurant in a rural Oregon city couldn't find enough servers to stay fully staffed. So the owner hired a robot named Plato. She had no idea how much pushback she'd get from the community.

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

TOP STORIES

BACKLASH AT THE BAR: A struggling restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began. Continue reading…

ARE THEY UP FOR IT?: Lawmakers wearing 'JCPenney leisure suits' with '8-track tape players' regulating AI means trouble according to this GOP representative. Continue reading…

Republican member of Congress on generative AI

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., says if the government creates restrictions, it could stifle AI growth. (Jon Michael Raasch / Fox News Digital)

POLITICS

BOON FOR BAD GUYS: FBI paints grim picture of AI as a tool for crime: 'Force multiplier' for wrongdoers. Continue reading… 

BUSINESS

TECH HOTSPOTS: See which states have the most, and least, interest in AI. Continue reading…

AUTOMATION NATION: Bank of America CEO says AI helping cut call times and branch visits. Continue reading…

BOTS FACE THE BAR: Arizona State University Law School allows generative AI on applications. Continue reading…

HEALTH

MAMMOGRAM ANALYSIS: AI tech aims to detect breast cancer by mimicking radiologists’ eye movements. Continue reading… 

Mammogram radiology

Medical technician taking mammogram exam to female patient. Mature woman undergoing breast screening or mammography (iStock)

UNDERSTANDING AI

THE IDEAL KID?: Artificial intelligence will fuel disturbing ‘build-a-child’ industry. Continue reading…

ENTERTAINMENT

‘ABSOLUTE LUNACY’: Actors voice concern over AI use in casting, company defends its platform from Hollywood. Continue reading…

SPORTS

GAME-CHANGING EXPERIENCE: AWS AI-powered video highlights takes World Cup viewing experience for fans to next level. Continue reading…

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

