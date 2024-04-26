Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Zac Brown Band member 'scared to death'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff
Published
close
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins admits he is 'scared to death' of AI Video

Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins explained why he is "scared to death" of AI and its broader impact on the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Zac Brown Band's founding member admits he's 'scared to death' of new technology
- Disgruntled athletic director accused of framing principal with AI-generated racist, antisemitic recording
- AI-powered home security system strikes back with paintballs and tear gas

'LITERALLY TERRIFIED': Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins shared his fears about the impact of artificial intelligence on society, during an interview with Fox News Digital.

FRAMED: A Maryland high school athletic director was arrested after he allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to create racist and antisemitic audio in the voice of his boss, officials said Thursday.

Dazhon Darien

On Thursday, April 25, 31-year-old Dazhon Darien was arrested on charges of stalking, theft, disruption of school operations, and retaliation against a witness. (Baltimore County Government)

TRESPASSERS BEWARE: A company from Slovenia, called PaintCam, is shaking things up in the security world. It has come up with this wild new gadget, the PaintCam Eve. 

This security camera fires paintballs and tear gas Video

THE NAKED TRUTH: Two German artists, Mathias Vef and Benedikt Groß, decided to create a deepfake camera to show the implications of AI's rapid advancements.

AI PAYOFF: Meta Platforms has been increasingly pursuing artificial intelligence and, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, generating significant revenue from it will take a while.

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.