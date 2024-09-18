Fox News AI Newsletter: Wearable AI device can help you remember

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- AI wearable promises to help you remember everything

- OpenAI says its new models can reason and think ‘much like a person’

- AI-powered app offers personalized allergy forecasts

HELPING YOU REMEMBER : The Plaud NotePin is a small, pill-shaped device that can be worn as a pendant, pinned to clothing or attached as a wristband. Its primary function is to record meetings, conversations and personal notes, which are then transcribed and summarized using advanced AI technology.

HIGH TECH: ChatGPT creator OpenAI has rolled out a new series of artificial intelligence models designed to reason through more difficult tasks similarly to how humans do.

ALLERGY ATTACK: A medical technology company is leveraging artificial intelligence to help people determine if they suffer from allergies before having an attack.

