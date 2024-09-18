Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Wearable AI device can help you remember

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Published
Published
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI wearable promises to help you remember everything

- OpenAI says its new models can reason and think ‘much like a person’

- AI-powered app offers personalized allergy forecasts

AI wearable promises to help you remember everything

HELPING YOU REMEMBER : The Plaud NotePin is a small, pill-shaped device that can be worn as a pendant, pinned to clothing or attached as a wristband. Its primary function is to record meetings, conversations and personal notes, which are then transcribed and summarized using advanced AI technology.

HIGH TECH: ChatGPT creator OpenAI has rolled out a new series of artificial intelligence models designed to reason through more difficult tasks similarly to how humans do.

ALLERGY ATTACK: A medical technology company is leveraging artificial intelligence to help people determine if they suffer from allergies before having an attack.

AI, Artificial intelligence, robot and human hands are touching and connecting, unity with human and ai concept, machine learning and futuristic technology background

