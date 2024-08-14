Fox News AI Newsletter: Meet Vayu's new street-smart delivery bot

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Forget drones, this street-smart robot could be future of local deliveries

- US, UK and Australia take next step in integrating AI defense systems

- Maria Bartiromo interviews lifelike artificial intelligence clone

EATING FROM ROBOTS: In recent years, the e-commerce landscape has transformed dramatically, with delivery drones and robots emerging as pivotal innovations. Vayu Robotics has introduced its first delivery robot, "The One," which aims to revolutionize how goods are delivered. Let's explore the features of Vayu's robot, its implications for the future of delivery services and its broader impact on the e-commerce industry.

INTEGRATED: The latest technology integrating artificial intelligence with unmanned aerial vehicles in "contested environments" has passed the test following trials conducted by the U.S., U.K. and Australia's military alliance, AUKUS, officials said Friday.

BOT OR NOT?: Delphi co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian designed an artificial intelligence clone of himself that told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo all about itself.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.