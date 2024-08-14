Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Meet Vayu's new street-smart delivery bot

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

 Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the pros and cons of the bombshell developments on 'Special Report.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Forget drones, this street-smart robot could be future of local deliveries

- US, UK and Australia take next step in integrating AI defense systems

- Maria Bartiromo interviews lifelike artificial intelligence clone

Forget drones, this street-smart robot could be future of local deliveries

The One delivery robot (Vayu Robotics) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

EATING FROM ROBOTS: In recent years, the e-commerce landscape has transformed dramatically, with delivery drones and robots emerging as pivotal innovations. Vayu Robotics has introduced its first delivery robot, "The One," which aims to revolutionize how goods are delivered. Let's explore the features of Vayu's robot, its implications for the future of delivery services and its broader impact on the e-commerce industry.

INTEGRATED: The latest technology integrating artificial intelligence with unmanned aerial vehicles in "contested environments" has passed the test following trials conducted by the U.S., U.K. and Australia's military alliance, AUKUS, officials said Friday.

BOT OR NOT?: Delphi co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian designed an artificial intelligence clone of himself that told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo all about itself.

Maria Bartiromo smiles at the camera in a red outfit

Maria Bartiromo spoke with Dara Ladjevardian, co-founder and CEO of Delphi.  (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

