Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Uncontrollable' systems could turn on humans, report warns

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Artificial Intelligence words

Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken on March 31, 2023.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- US-funded report issues urgent AI warning of 'uncontrollable' systems turning on humans
- Nvidia faces lawsuit from authors over alleged copyright infringement in AI models
- AI deepfakes are endangering democracy. Here are 4 ways to fight back

RISE OF THE MACHINES: The U.S. government has a "clear and urgent need" to act, as swiftly developing artificial intelligence could potentially lead to human extinction through weaponization and loss of control, according to a government-commissioned report.

'SMALL, SMART, CHEAP': The Pentagon will look to develop new artificial intelligence-guided planes, offering two contracts that several private companies have been competing to obtain. 

The Pentagon seen from the air

The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

2024 DANGERS: With the recent explosion of AI, dazzling images, videos, audio and texts can now be easily generated by anyone with just a few simple inputs. While this technology offers many astonishing benefits, it also poses significant dangers.

VIEWING HABITS: A number of NBA fans use the league’s mobile app to watch their favorite team. Given the growing popularity of its digital platforms, the NBA is tapping into artificial intelligence to enhance fans' viewing experience.

NBA logo on a backboard

The NBA logo is seen on a backboard before the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on Oct. 30, 2023, in Denver.  (C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

AI LAWSUIT: Tech giant Nvidia is facing a lawsuit from a group of authors who said it used their copyrighted works without their permission to train its artificial intelligence platform NeMo.

'INEVITABLE': Director James Hawes testified in the House of Commons as part of its inquiry committee on British film and high-end television, explaining he spoke with the legal team that represented SAG and the WGA last summer about how long it would be before a show could be AI-generated.

James Hawes giving testimony in the House of Commons

Screen grab taken from Parliament TV of director James Hawes giving evidence on British film and high-end television to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the Houses of Parliament, London. Picture date: Wednesday Feb. 21, 2024. (House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images)

