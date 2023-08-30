Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: TikToker sounds alarm on scary online trend affecting children

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Digital safety expert warns of criminals using artificial intelligence to create child pornography Video

Digital safety expert warns of criminals using artificial intelligence to create child pornography

Canopy CMO Yaron Litwin discusses how criminals are using deepfake technology to blackmail teens and generate child pornography. 

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

'DIGITAL KIDNAPPERS': TikToker sounds alarm on this scary online trend that turns your children into bait for predators. Continue reading…

Stuffed bear lies on the ground

TikTok creator Alex Hoffman warned of AI-generated videos targeting children. (Fox News Digital)

JOB WORRIES: The demographic most at risk of losing jobs thanks to artificial intelligence. Continue reading…

WORKPLACE DRAMA: Tech expert warns one of his few AI concerns is machines morphing into hellish bosses: 'very disturbing'. Continue reading… 

OUNCE OF PREVENTION: OPINION: AI will add decades to our lives. Continue reading…

AI system hacked

American flag waving with the Capitol Hill in the background.  (iStock)

PROTECTING THE PEOPLE: How AI can protect critical infrastructure and prevent cyberattacks like the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. Continue reading…

HERCULEAN BATTLE: Kevin Sorbo speaks out about 'extraordinarily dangerous' AI. Continue reading… 

HERE COMES THE GOVERNMENT: OPINION: We need to avoid a ‘ready, fire, aim!’ approach to AI regulation. Continue reading…

GIVING PEOPLE A VOICE: Groundbreaking AI implants help paralyzed woman talk after suffering stroke. Continue reading…

AI BOOM: Nvidia announces blockbuster earnings, $25B buyback. Continue reading…

DIVINE CONNECTION: Controversial new AI app allows you to text with Jesus – and Satan. Continue reading…
 

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.