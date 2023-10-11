Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech billionaire says there is a ‘low probability’ humans will survive without AI

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tech mogul Bryan Johnson speaks on his quest to slow the human aging process Video

Tech mogul Bryan Johnson speaks on his quest to slow the human aging process

Johnson spends millions every year in order to find a way to make his organs similar to that of an 18-year-old male. 

'IT'S HUMANS I FEAR': Tech billionaire on journey to immortality welcomes AI as a solution. Continue reading…

NO PRESSURE: IG report calls on VA to fix automated system that led to faulty claims decisions. Continue reading…

Chief AI officer

Radiologist Bhavik Patel, M.D. (pictured here) has been named chief AI officer at Mayo Clinic Arizona. (Dr. Bhavik Patel / Mayo Clinic / iStock)

DR. AI: Mayo Clinic appoints chief AI officer, a key new role. Continue reading… 

MAJOR ADVANTAGE: America’s secret asset against AI workforce takeover. Continue reading…

Business chat with AI

Businessman chatting through chatbot Online customer service with chat bots for support. automatic command Artificial intelligence and CRM automation software technology

HIGH TECH HEALTHCARE: Google launching new AI-powered tools for doctors. Continue reading…

NON FICTION: 'Godfather of AI' warns technology could takeover humanity. Continue reading…

AI FLIGHT SIMULATOR: Air Force pilots will train with video game-like simulators. Continue reading… 

POWERING UP: OpenAI looking to make its own AI chips. Continue reading…

AI COCA-COLA: A new AI generated Coca-Cola recipe stumped taste testers. Continue reading…

'PERSONALLY DISTURBING': Robin Williams’ daughter, Tom Hanks, Keira Knightley among stars fighting against AI. Continue reading…
 

