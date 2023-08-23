Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Teachers go back to school with AI amid cheating concerns

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Teachers warned using ChatGPT is cheating, now they are using it to write exams Video

Teachers warned using ChatGPT is cheating, now they are using it to write exams

ChatGPT has proven it can help students with their homework, but now it is helping teachers create those very courses, a computer science professor told Fox News.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

LEARNING CURVE: Teachers claim ChatGPT is cheating, but then use the tech for their grading . Continue reading…

BACK TO SCHOOL: How parents and educators can ensure AI's ethical use in the classroom. Continue reading…

Male teacher helps a young boy with computer-based learning in a classroom setting.

School districts across the country have been faced with whether the use of ChatGPT in the classroom should be allowed. (iStock)

IN DEMAND: Businesses are on the hunt for workers with these AI skills. Continue reading… 

HOLD THE PHONE: 911 AI operator weeds out non-emergency calls to free up first responders. Continue reading…

911 center

Inside the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center.  (Jim Lake/Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center)

ASK IT ANOTHER: How to get the most out of an AI chatbot. Continue reading…

GOD'S GOT THIS: Christians shouldn’t fear AI, they should partner with it to share the good news. Continue reading… 

REAL OR FAKE?: AI product reviews are making it impossible to know the difference. Continue reading…

REBEL WITH A COMPUTER: AI could bring James Dean back in a new movie. Continue reading…

James Dean posing next to trailer with cigarette in his mouth

James Dean has remained a popular icon decades after his untimely death, and with only three completed films to his name. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FANTASY FOOTBALL MEETS AI: How one analytics company helps fans quarterback their team. Continue reading…

'SPREADING LIES': The government should regulate AI-powered political campaign ads, UC Berkeley professor says. Continue reading…

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

