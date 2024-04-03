Fox News AI Newsletter: Taco Bell's 'AI-first' mentality

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Taco Bell, Pizza Hut going 'AI-first' with fast-food innovations

- Katy Perry, Miranda Lambert among 200 names on a letter asking AI developers to respect artists’ rights

- OPINION: AI needs a lot of electricity — oil and gas will help

FAST-FOOD INNOVATIONS: Yum! Brands, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants, is embracing technology with plans for "AI-powered" fast food, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

CREATIVE INFRINGEMENT: Katy Perry and Miranda Lambert are just some of the more than over 200 names who have signed a letter speaking out for musicians’ rights as artificial intelligence continues to expand its reach.

POWER SURGE: Global energy demand is projected to surge in coming years amid the growth of artificial intelligence , which requires massive amounts of electricity.

MODERN WAR: Drones have not only made modern warfare more dangerous for soldiers on the ground, but have completely changed how military units function on the front lines, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence.

'SOBERING': "Mamma Mia!" star Sara Poyzer was replaced by artificial intelligence in an upcoming BBC project. Poyzer shared the news on X by showing a screenshot of an email that read: "Sorry for the delay – we have the approval from BBC to use the AI generated voice so we won't need Sara anymore."

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.