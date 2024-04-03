Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Taco Bell's 'AI-first' mentality

Taco Bell split image shows worker, food and sign

Taco Bell's parent company Yum! Brands said it is bringing an "AI-first" mentality to fast food. (Getty Images)

- Taco Bell, Pizza Hut going 'AI-first' with fast-food innovations
- Katy Perry, Miranda Lambert among 200 names on a letter asking AI developers to respect artists’ rights
- OPINION: AI needs a lot of electricity — oil and gas will help

FAST-FOOD INNOVATIONS: Yum! Brands, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants, is embracing technology with plans for "AI-powered" fast food, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Companies will be making the move toward AI to power their restaurants. (Taco Bell)

CREATIVE INFRINGEMENT: Katy Perry and Miranda Lambert are just some of the more than over 200 names who have signed a letter speaking out for musicians’ rights as artificial intelligence continues to expand its reach.

Katy Perry. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

POWER SURGE: Global energy demand is projected to surge in coming years amid the growth of artificial intelligence, which requires massive amounts of electricity.

MODERN WAR: Drones have not only made modern warfare more dangerous for soldiers on the ground, but have completely changed how military units function on the front lines, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence

Russian soldier surrenders to drone

A Russian soldier was seen surrendering to a Ukrainian drone May 9, 2023, in edited video released by Ukraine's 92nd Mechanized Brigade. (Ukraine's 92nd Mechanized Brigade)

'SOBERING': "Mamma Mia!" star Sara Poyzer was replaced by artificial intelligence in an upcoming BBC project. Poyzer shared the news on X by showing a screenshot of an email that read: "Sorry for the delay – we have the approval from BBC to use the AI generated voice so we won't need Sara anymore."

