Fox News AI Newsletter: Taco Bell to use Voice AI for drive-thrus

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Taco Bell to expand AI tech at drive-thrus

- Intel shares sink with 15% of workforce getting axed, suspends dividend

- ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Training Day’ directors embrace AI, shut down claims it can replace humans

- AI giant Nvidia faces calls from progressive groups for an antitrust probe

ORDER UP: Yum! Brands on Wednesday announced it will be expanding its artificial intelligence-powered voice technology at hundreds of Taco Bell drive-thrus across the U.S.

TECH WRECK: Intel CEO says he misjudged the boom that has created a windfall for chipmakers, such as Nvidia, that are leading the AI race for next generation technology.

HUMAN ACTION: Roland Emmerich and Antoine Fuqua, the directors behind hits like "Independence Day" and "Training Day," respectively, shared their feelings on AI at Comic Con last weekend.

'AGGRESSIVELY PROPRIETARY': Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 10 progressive groups sent a letter to the Justice Department to launch an antitrust investigation against AI chip giant Nvidia over its business practices.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.