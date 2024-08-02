Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Taco Bell to use Voice AI for drive-thrus

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Taco Bell to expand AI tech at drive-thrus

- Intel shares sink with 15% of workforce getting axed, suspends dividend

- ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Training Day’ directors embrace AI, shut down claims it can replace humans

- AI giant Nvidia faces calls from progressive groups for an antitrust probe

Taco Bell location

Yum! Brands says it is expanding its AI-powered voice technology at Taco Bell drive-thrus in the U.S. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

ORDER UP: Yum! Brands on Wednesday announced it will be expanding its artificial intelligence-powered voice technology at hundreds of Taco Bell drive-thrus across the U.S.

TECH WRECK: Intel CEO says he misjudged the boom that has created a windfall for chipmakers, such as Nvidia, that are leading the AI race for next generation technology.

Demand for AI chips from the likes of Nvidia has shifted away from non-AI products, cutting Intel’s sales by 1% to $12.8 billion.

Demand for AI chips from the likes of Nvidia has shifted away from non-AI products, cutting Intel’s sales by 1% to $12.8 billion. (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

HUMAN ACTION: Roland Emmerich and Antoine Fuqua, the directors behind hits like "Independence Day" and "Training Day," respectively, shared their feelings on AI at Comic Con last weekend.

'AGGRESSIVELY PROPRIETARY': Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 10 progressive groups sent a letter to the Justice Department to launch an antitrust investigation against AI chip giant Nvidia over its business practices.

Nvidia sign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and progressives are taking issue with what they see as Nvidia's outsized influence in the AI chip market. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.