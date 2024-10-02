Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Setback' for AI safety

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Newsom vetoes bill to establish first-in-nation AI safety regulations in California
- How Nvidia’s monster rally broke your tech ETF
- San Francisco rolls out AI-powered cameras to combat crime
- Hollywood studio integrates AI into filmmaking: a creator’s dream or nightmare?
SAFETY SETBACK: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Sunday vetoed a bill to create safety measures for large artificial intelligence models, which would have been the first such law in the nation.
AI BOOM : Investors in the behemoth SPDR technology sector fund might be surprised to learn that until last week their exposure to Nvidia was roughly four times that of Apple, despite their comparable market values.
SF’S CRIME WEAPON: San Francisco is taking a bold step in its fight against crime by deploying three new mobile surveillance cameras. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to leverage advanced technology to enhance law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the city.
AI FILMMAKING SHAKEUP : Though the buzz in Hollywood over artificial intelligence is old news, Lionsgate’s revolutionary move into AI is about to take the industry by storm. With AI being the cornerstone issue of both the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood in 2023, the industry is now witnessing how AI is being utilized in real time.
