Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Setback' for AI safety

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks Video

Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

 Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the pros and cons of the bombshell developments on 'Special Report.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Newsom vetoes bill to establish first-in-nation AI safety regulations in California

- How Nvidia’s monster rally broke your tech ETF

- San Francisco rolls out AI-powered cameras to combat crime

- Hollywood studio integrates AI into filmmaking: a creator’s dream or nightmare?

California Gov. Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters after a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAFETY SETBACK: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Sunday vetoed a bill to create safety measures for large artificial intelligence models, which would have been the first such law in the nation.

AI BOOM : Investors in the behemoth SPDR technology sector fund might be surprised to learn that until last week their exposure to Nvidia was roughly four times that of Apple, despite their comparable market values. 

San Francisco rolls out AI-powered cameras to combat crime

Mobile surveillance unit (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

SF’S CRIME WEAPON: San Francisco is taking a bold step in its fight against crime by deploying three new mobile surveillance cameras. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to leverage advanced technology to enhance law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the city.

AI FILMMAKING SHAKEUP : Though the buzz in Hollywood over artificial intelligence is old news, Lionsgate’s revolutionary move into AI is about to take the industry by storm. With AI being the cornerstone issue of both the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood in 2023, the industry is now witnessing how AI is being utilized in real time.

1-Lionsgate's bold move into AI is about to change filmmaking forever-Code Projected Over Woman

Illustration of AI being used in Hollywood (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.