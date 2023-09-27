Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: OpenAI updates ChatGPT to let AI tool ‘see, hear and speak’

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
ChatGPT 'voice conversation' mimics a human with a convincing personality and knows almost everything Video

ChatGPT 'voice conversation' mimics a human with a convincing personality and knows almost everything

OpenAI is rolling out the ability to carry on conversations with a human-sounding robot on the ChatGPT app.

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

AI UPGRADE: OpenAI introducing voice and image capabilities to ChatGPT. Continue reading…

ERA OF AI: AI tools are set to transform work, Goldman Sachs CIO says. Continue reading…

Photo of the Goldman Sachs name and a phone with the name on the screen.

Goldman Sachs Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti told FOX Business that AI is poised to transform workflows and boost productivity. (Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AI JERRY: Dallas Cowboys give team owner an AI version of himself. Continue reading… 

AI-POWERED FRAUD: AI voice cloning scams targeting families are on the rise. Continue reading…

Person monitoring their computer screen.

IdentityIQ's Mike Scheumack warns that there has been an uptick in AI-powered voice cloning scams that individuals and families should take steps to guard against. (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

‘CULTURAL RIFT’: Expert highlights 'primary reason' behind DOD’s delay in AI tech adoption. Continue reading…

PORCH PIRATES BEWARE: UPS using AI to crack down on ‘porch pirates’ stealing packages. Continue reading… 

OBSOLESCENCE OR OPPORTUNITY?: Economist argues AI in education will be a 'great leveling field' for schools: 'Better, faster' than current system. Continue reading…

REAL LIFE DR. DOLITTLE?: Scientists are using AI applications to translate animal communication. Continue reading…

TRICKY TECH: Biden warns UN to 'make sure' AI does not ‘govern us’. Continue reading…

OPEN SEASON: Ex-Google employee launches open-sourced AI protocol to challenge Big Tech. Continue reading…
 

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

