Fox News AI Newsletter: A new tech era quietly dawned in 2023

New AI technology helps predict when wildfires will occur and how to stop them Video

New AI technology helps predict when wildfires will occur and how to stop them

As wildfire activity reaches record levels, the tech integration company SAIC is developing artificial intelligence technology that can help predict when they’ll happen, how to stop them, and how to keep folks safe.

THE FUTURE IS NOW: A new tech era quietly dawned in 2023. Continue reading…

BUILDING AI SKILLS: Thomson Reuters' AI platform helps non-engineers build AI skills. Continue reading…

FAKE NEWS: Boom of misinformation online fueled further by AI. Continue reading… 

PURCHASING POWER: Tech giant boost AI investment with $2.3B acquisition. Continue reading…

BIG AI-PPLE: NY politician admits using artificial intelligence for processing complaints. Continue reading…

TECH AIDING CLIENTS: How AI can brush the dust off the old wealth management industry. Continue reading… 

'NEXT WAVE' OF MUSIC: LimeWire makes a comeback . Continue reading…
 

