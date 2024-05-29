Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Musk's AI prediction

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and the X (formerly Twitter) platform, attends a symposium on fighting antisemitism titled 'Never Again : Lip Service or Deep Conversation' in Krakow, Poland, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk expects AI will replace all human jobs, lead to 'universal high income'
- FCC’s proposal to regulate AI in political ads is misguided, commissioner says
- Indian military ramps up AI capabilities in effort to keep up with regional powers

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, on Friday, June 16, 2023.  (iStock | Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SHOW ME THE MONEY: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reiterated his stance this week that artificial intelligence will eventually eliminate the need for humans to work, giving his vision for how the future will look as the technology continues to rapidly advance.

AI IN POLITICAL ADS: The Federal Communications Commission last week proposed a new regulation that would require the use of artificial intelligence in political advertisements to be disclosed, which has one commissioner slamming the move as regulatory overreach ahead of the election.

Two men in fatigues stand beside a robot at a trade fair

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army is currently showcasing the latest defense artillery robot at a stall during 'East Tech 2023' in Guwahati, Assam, India, on October 10, 2023.  (David Talukdar/NurPhoto via AP)

HI-TECH WAR PLANNING: India, a country blessed with a strong high-tech industry, is applying its brains not just to commercial artificial intelligence but also to its military, as its neighbor and regional rival China continues to pour billions into AI research.

CASH INFLUX: Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI announced Sunday that the company raised $6 billion in Series B funding that lifts the company's valuation to $24 billion after the investment.

woman on laptop

A woman typing on a laptop. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

DON’T BE DUPED: Advanced artificial intelligence scams are lurking behind innocuous search engine queries, leveraging what's known as "search engine optimization" to deceive users, according to expert advice from GuidePoint Security, highlighting how cybercriminals manipulate these systems.

