Fox News AI Newsletter: Musk's AI prediction

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk expects AI will replace all human jobs, lead to 'universal high income'

- FCC’s proposal to regulate AI in political ads is misguided, commissioner says

- Indian military ramps up AI capabilities in effort to keep up with regional powers

SHOW ME THE MONEY: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reiterated his stance this week that artificial intelligence will eventually eliminate the need for humans to work, giving his vision for how the future will look as the technology continues to rapidly advance.

AI IN POLITICAL ADS: The Federal Communications Commission last week proposed a new regulation that would require the use of artificial intelligence in political advertisements to be disclosed, which has one commissioner slamming the move as regulatory overreach ahead of the election.

HI-TECH WAR PLANNING: India, a country blessed with a strong high-tech industry, is applying its brains not just to commercial artificial intelligence but also to its military, as its neighbor and regional rival China continues to pour billions into AI research.

CASH INFLUX: Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI announced Sunday that the company raised $6 billion in Series B funding that lifts the company's valuation to $24 billion after the investment.

DON’T BE DUPED: Advanced artificial intelligence scams are lurking behind innocuous search engine queries, leveraging what's known as "search engine optimization" to deceive users, according to expert advice from GuidePoint Security, highlighting how cybercriminals manipulate these systems.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.