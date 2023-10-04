Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Meta admits to using Facebook and Instagram posts to train its new AI bot

Published
Lawmakers, tech experts sound alarm over artificial intelligence's potential dangers Video

Lawmakers, tech experts sound alarm over artificial intelligence's potential dangers

Kara Frederick, tech director at the Heritage Foundation, discusses the need for regulations on artificial intelligence as lawmakers and tech titans discuss the potential risks.

'FEED THE BEAST': Meta AI bot training on users' Facebook and Instagram posts. Continue reading…

AI REMAKING REAL ESTATE: AI helping real estate firms with analyzing properties, negotiations. Continue reading…

Tom Hanks looks confused as he looks away from the camera at something

Tom Hanks condemned a dental promotion using his name and likeness to promote their plan. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

HANKS, BUT NO HANKS: Tom Hanks warns fans to "beware" of scam. Continue reading… 

CHINA THREAT: CIA official reveals AI concerns from Beijing. Continue reading…

A pilot with a helmet showing a digital head-up-display

A rendering of a pilot using Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (Red 6)

‘TECHNICAL BREAKTHROUGHS’: AI will allow fighter pilot helmets to contain augmented reality in the visor. Continue reading…

UPPING THE ANTE: Amazon investing $4B in AI firm. Continue reading… 

'SURVEILLANCE TOOL': Chatbots can now talk, but experts warn they may be listening too. Continue reading…

'LIGHTNING SPEED': Netanyahu turns full attention to AI race. Continue reading…

‘IT COULD GO EITHER WAY’: Tech pioneer warns on AI. Continue reading…

STRANGER THAN FICTION: Robot writes op-ed opposing use of AI in journalism. Continue reading…
 

