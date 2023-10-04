Fox News AI Newsletter: Meta admits to using Facebook and Instagram posts to train its new AI bot

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

'FEED THE BEAST': Meta AI bot training on users' Facebook and Instagram posts. Continue reading…

AI REMAKING REAL ESTATE: AI helping real estate firms with analyzing properties, negotiations. Continue reading…

HANKS, BUT NO HANKS: Tom Hanks warns fans to "beware" of scam. Continue reading…

CHINA THREAT: CIA official reveals AI concerns from Beijing. Continue reading…

‘TECHNICAL BREAKTHROUGHS’: AI will allow fighter pilot helmets to contain augmented reality in the visor. Continue reading…

UPPING THE ANTE: Amazon investing $4B in AI firm. Continue reading…

'SURVEILLANCE TOOL': Chatbots can now talk, but experts warn they may be listening too. Continue reading…

'LIGHTNING SPEED': Netanyahu turns full attention to AI race. Continue reading…

‘IT COULD GO EITHER WAY’: Tech pioneer warns on AI. Continue reading…

STRANGER THAN FICTION: Robot writes op-ed opposing use of AI in journalism. Continue reading…



