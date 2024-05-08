Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Katy Perry says fake Met Gala photos fooled her mom

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Can artificial intelligence decipher your political affiliation? Video

Can artificial intelligence decipher your political affiliation?

'The Big Weekend Show' analyzes the possibilities of artificial intelligence when it comes to influencing voters.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Katy Perry admits fake Met Gala photos even fooled her mom

- Micro business owners are using AI to compete with big brands to level the playing field: report

- Randy Travis uses AI for new music after stroke damaged brain, speech

Katy Perry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Katy Perry attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue))

IT'S SUPERNATURAL: A picture of Perry at the bottom of the Met steps circulated online, leading fans to believe the "Wide Awake" singer was attending the event. In the picture, Perry is wearing an off-white ball gown adorned with roses and moss.

GROWING WITH AI: Over 3,000 micro business owners were surveyed by Venture Forward, GoDaddy's international research initiative, in February 2024 about leveraging generative artificial intelligence to compete with large brands and level the playing field across a multitude of industries.

Randy Travis and Mary Travis posing together at the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: (L-R) Randy Travis and Mary Davis attend the Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs) (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

‘FOREVER AND EVER, AMEN’: Many in the entertainment world are concerned about what artificial intelligence will mean for the future, but for Randy Travis, the technology is giving his voice back.

SPEEDY EXIT: At the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Walmart division unveiled a new AI-powered scanning system positioned at store exits that captures images of carts and verifies payment for all items within a member’s basket. 

THE WRATH OF KHAN: The Federal Trade Commission, under Chairwoman Lina Khan, shows no signs of relenting in its global campaign to suppress American tech companies in favor of their international competitors.

Lina Khan testifies before the House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee and its chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), have accused Khan and the commission of "mismanagement," "disregard for ethics and congressional oversight" and  "politicized rulemakings." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.