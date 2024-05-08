Fox News AI Newsletter: Katy Perry says fake Met Gala photos fooled her mom

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Katy Perry admits fake Met Gala photos even fooled her mom
- Micro business owners are using AI to compete with big brands to level the playing field: report
- Randy Travis uses AI for new music after stroke damaged brain, speech
IT'S SUPERNATURAL: A picture of Perry at the bottom of the Met steps circulated online, leading fans to believe the "Wide Awake" singer was attending the event. In the picture, Perry is wearing an off-white ball gown adorned with roses and moss.
GROWING WITH AI: Over 3,000 micro business owners were surveyed by Venture Forward, GoDaddy's international research initiative, in February 2024 about leveraging generative artificial intelligence to compete with large brands and level the playing field across a multitude of industries.
‘FOREVER AND EVER, AMEN’: Many in the entertainment world are concerned about what artificial intelligence will mean for the future, but for Randy Travis, the technology is giving his voice back.
SPEEDY EXIT: At the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Walmart division unveiled a new AI-powered scanning system positioned at store exits that captures images of carts and verifies payment for all items within a member’s basket.
THE WRATH OF KHAN: The Federal Trade Commission, under Chairwoman Lina Khan, shows no signs of relenting in its global campaign to suppress American tech companies in favor of their international competitors.
